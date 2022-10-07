The Dutch just opened a whole pop-up store dedicated to…potatoes?

Utrecht Centraal’s Pieper Paradijs (Potato Paradise) answers the question no one’s bothered asking: “What if Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory were a thing…for potatoes?” 🥔

Famous German supermarket ALDI will be opening a pop-up store dedicated solely to the beloved Dutch staple in Utrecht Centraal next Wednesday, October 12.

As for what’s on the menu…well, let’s just say that you’d better LOVE potatoes of all shapes, sizes, textures and forms!

The real meat and potatoes: the menu

The pop-up store will be treating customers to three tater dishes popularised by TikTok and Instagram.

There’s the ironically-named “15 Hour Potato” that takes 30 minutes to cook.

Then the “Crispy Smashed Potato”, where — you guessed it! — mashed potato bits are put into an oven to crisp up.

And, finally, ALDI’s “Hutsbol” with applesauce (yes, APPLE sauce) and caramelised onions. Lekker! 😋

Come for the potatoes – and stay for the fun

If you thought the experience ended at stuffing yourself with warm potato-ey goodness, well you couldn’t be more wrong!

Visitors are also invited to really delve into the tater experience (minus the seasoning and deep-fryer, we hope).

READ MORE | 3 weird Dutch food ‘things’ that will make you cry/laugh

They can get into a tub full of them (mashed potatoes in your pants anyone?), have their picture taken on a throne of chips, and sit in a giant neon shopping trolley.

Will any of you be heading off to Pieper Paradijs to try their tater-loving confections? Tell us all about it in the comments below!