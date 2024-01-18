It’s official: the Dutch passport is one of the strongest in the world

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
1 minute read
Thinking about becoming a Dutch citizen? We have one more reason for you: The Netherlands has the third most powerful passport in the world!

According to the Henley Passport Index, The Netherlands snatched a shared third place for 2024, gaining visa-free travel to an impressive 192 countries!

The index compares how many countries you can travel to without needing to organise or pay for a visa, meaning Dutchies are just as mobile in the sky as they are on a bike.

The rankings

The Dutch passport is slowly climbing the ranks, ranking 5th place in 2022 and then 4th place in 2023. Dutchies are now tied for third with Austria, Denmark, and Ireland.

Curious to see which passports made the top 10? Have a look:

RankingCountriesAccess to countries visa-free
1France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain194
2Finland, South Korea, Sweden193
3Austria, Denmark, Ireland, The Netherlands192
4Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, The United Kingdom191
5Greece, Malta, Switzerland190
6Australia, Czechia, New Zealand, Poland189
7Canada, Hungary, The United States188
8Estonia, Lithuania187
9Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia186
10Iceland185

Three Asian countries, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, made the cut — and in the top 3, no less!

Other non-European countries nabbed a spot in the top 10, including New Zealand (6th place, 189 countries), Canada and the United States (joint 7th place, 188 countries).

This is a stark difference from countries ranked at the bottom 10:

RankCountriesAccess to countries visa-free
10Iran, Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan45
9Eritrea, Sri Lanka43
8Bangladesh, North Korea42
7Libya, Nepal, Palestine40
6Somalia36
5Yemen35
4Pakistan34
3Iraq31
2Syria29
1Afghanistan28

Wondering where your country has wound up in the passport index? See the full list.

Where does your passport rank? Tell us in the comments!

Previous article
Doe normaal: behind the Dutch concept and mentality
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native who’s been living in the Netherlands since she was a tween. One identity crisis and two university degrees later, she is here to stay for her passion in writing and journalism. Other than organising her life on Notion and the sticky notes app, Katrien is found nose-deep in a good book, button-mashing on her Nintendo Switch, or practicing scales on her flute.

