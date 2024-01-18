Thinking about becoming a Dutch citizen? We have one more reason for you: The Netherlands has the third most powerful passport in the world!

According to the Henley Passport Index, The Netherlands snatched a shared third place for 2024, gaining visa-free travel to an impressive 192 countries!

The index compares how many countries you can travel to without needing to organise or pay for a visa, meaning Dutchies are just as mobile in the sky as they are on a bike.

The rankings

The Dutch passport is slowly climbing the ranks, ranking 5th place in 2022 and then 4th place in 2023. Dutchies are now tied for third with Austria, Denmark, and Ireland.

Curious to see which passports made the top 10? Have a look:

Ranking Countries Access to countries visa-free 1 France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain 194 2 Finland, South Korea, Sweden 193 3 Austria, Denmark, Ireland, The Netherlands 192 4 Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, The United Kingdom 191 5 Greece, Malta, Switzerland 190 6 Australia, Czechia, New Zealand, Poland 189 7 Canada, Hungary, The United States 188 8 Estonia, Lithuania 187 9 Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia 186 10 Iceland 185

Three Asian countries, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, made the cut — and in the top 3, no less!

Other non-European countries nabbed a spot in the top 10, including New Zealand (6th place, 189 countries), Canada and the United States (joint 7th place, 188 countries).

This is a stark difference from countries ranked at the bottom 10:

Rank Countries Access to countries visa-free 10 Iran, Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan 45 9 Eritrea, Sri Lanka 43 8 Bangladesh, North Korea 42 7 Libya, Nepal, Palestine 40 6 Somalia 36 5 Yemen 35 4 Pakistan 34 3 Iraq 31 2 Syria 29 1 Afghanistan 28

Wondering where your country has wound up in the passport index? See the full list.

