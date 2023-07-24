Hoera, the Dutch now hold the fourth most powerful passport in 2023

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Dutchies have yet another win to celebrate, as they are now proud owners of the world’s fourth most powerful passport in the WORLD. 🥳

Nabbing a joint fourth place in the Henley Passport Index, the Netherlands has moved up the ranks from fifth place in 2022.

What does that mean for Dutch passport holders? As the index compares how many destinations you can travel to without needing to organise and/or pay for a visa, the Dutch are now even more mobile.

In other words, no need to make a visa appointment months before your trip, no extra money to cash out on top of holiday expenses, and no anxious nail-biting waiting to find out if the visa’s been approved. 

Hassle-free travel for the Dutch

The Dutch passport has moved up one spot since last year and is now tied in fourth place with Denmark, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Meaning, that they can easily travel to a whopping 188 countries without a visa! 😲

Which country’s in first place, you ask? Nabbing a win for Asia, Singapore takes the crown. 👑 As owners of the most powerful passport in the world, Singaporeans are able to travel hassle-free to 192 countries.

Sitting between Singapore and the Netherlands, let’s just say that the countries in second and third place are facing some pretty stiff competition. In joint second place, the über-mobile Germany, Italy, and Spain are all tied neck and neck. 

In third place, seven countries share the lofty position: Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden.

Dying to know if your country made the list? Have a look at the remaining top 10 strongest passports in the world! 👇

Passport rankingCountriesAccess to countries visa-free
5Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland187
6Australia, Hungary, Poland186
7Canada and Greece185
8Lithuania and the United States184
9Latvia, Slovakia, and Slovenia183
10Estonia and Iceland182

Got a Dutch passport? Book those last-minute getaways secure in the knowledge that you probably won’t need to worry about a visa.

(Or, for the rest of us, it might be time to cycle to the immigration office with an orange hat and a boterham in your mouth, demanding a Dutch passport. 😉)

Where did your country rank on the list? Tell us in the comments below!

Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

