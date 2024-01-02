One in five Dutch people want to overthrow the Dutch government

Do you think of the Dutch as an organised, orderly people that prefers to doe normaal? Well, it turns out there is another side to Nederlanders: one in five is in favour of overthrowing their government.

Wait, what?! Yep, that’s what the Dutch Social and Cultural Planning Bureau (SCP) discovered in a recent study.

Little trust in the government

Overall, the Dutch population is feeling niet zo goed about the current political situation in the Netherlands. (Especially considering the outgoing Prime Minister and his right-wing successor, we can’t say we’re surprised.)

Another one in three think tougher measures are needed against the government. 👊

The overall consensus is that “people feel that politics does not listen to them and that big problems are not solved.”

Violence or peaceful protests?

If this news has you thinking about packing your bags because you’re afraid anarchy will reign in the Netherlands soon, rest assured.

Most people firmly disapprove of violent protests and demonstrations (you know, those in which people throw fireworks at police officers or set cars on fire).

That being said, according to the SCP, 6% of the Dutch think that violence should be used against the government. 😳

Are you surprised by the dissatisfaction of the Dutch? Share your thoughts in the comments!