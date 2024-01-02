Wet January? The Netherlands starts 2024 with rain and strong winds

Rain, rain, go away. ☔️

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
After a rainy Christmas caused flooding across the Netherlands, high tides have stabilised, and there haven’t been any new cases of flooding. But don’t celebrate just yet, as weather forecasts point to rain, rain, rain.

Forget dry January; this year, we’re starting with wet January. Lots of rain and strong winds are on the cards for the first days of 2024, according to Weerplaza.

A stormy start to the year

Tuesday and Wednesday will be especially stormy, with chances of wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h).

Temperatures are averaging between 10 to 13 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and dropping to between 3 and 6 degrees Celsius on Friday afternoon.

Well-prepared for rain

Luckily, municipalities and safety areas in the Netherlands are well-prepared for the predicted rain, reports the NOS.

The Rijkswaterstaat, the Dutch water management bureau, has set up sandbags in vulnerable areas, and regional authorities say there is no need to deploy the fire brigade to help manage the higher tides.

READ MORE | Today in Dutch history: the tragic ‘Watersnoodramp’ flooding of 1953

In the meantime, the weather situation is being monitored closely by several organisations and authorities.

  1. I think that sounds scary having high tides and strong wind.how do planes land in such weather? How is the weather in February for people flying in for the “A State Of Trance” festival? This year in Rotterdam? Thank you
    Kathleen from sunny California.

