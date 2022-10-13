Dutch Quirk #98: Talk back to authorities

Walking around the streets of Amsterdam, you might be a bit intimidated by the presence of police on the roads. But Dutch people, those authorities matter no more than lampposts.

That’s because authorities quickly become part of the background for many Dutch people – and they have no fear in talking to them just as if they were inanimate objects.

What is it?

Picture this; you’re wandering along the road, past a group of Dutch schoolkids, minding your own business, and all of a sudden you hear shouts from the group.

Wait, what? What’s wrong?

Nothing, you realise, as you see a group of police cycle past on their fiets (bikes!). While we won’t detail the exact words of the hecklings, it’s not the kind of respect you might be accustomed to as an international.

Dutch authorities just aren’t greeted with the same level of respect that people around the world usually grant to the police, their bosses, or world leaders. 😱

Plus, the same goes for when Dutch children talk to their parents or even how the Dutch talk about their apparently beloved king. 😉

Why do they do it?

The Dutch people’s habit of talking back to authorities can be pinned down to a very egalitarian mindset and, therefore, society.

In lots of Dutch workplaces, you’ll find a lack of a work hierarchy. Your boss is on the same page as you, so you can usually* speak to your boss the same way you’d speak to a coworker.

But, the Dutch are also known for how direct they are.

A major part of Dutch culture is to simply express one’s opinion — whether that opinion comes off as a bit hurtful or not. 😓

There’s Dutch blood in this one. #SayWhatYouMean #Direct #NoBeatingAroundTheBush https://t.co/iDN5luPrvc — Turning Dutch 🇳🇱🇬🇧 (@AmandavMulligen) October 13, 2022 Even King Charles himself has taken a note out of the book of Dutch directness.

It can be easy to become a little offended by Dutch directness, especially when you’ve ordered a seemingly normal-sized portion of lunch and your waitress exclaims, “that’s a lot!”

Why is it quirky?

In many countries, it is a big no-no to talk back to authorities; whether that be a parent, professor, or supervisor, their word is gospel, so you take it as such.

Yet, the Dutch have no qualms about speaking up their opinion (they have many!), and this translates into having zero fear about letting authorities know exactly how they feel.

If you see a politieauto drive through, telling off some Dutchies for improper cycling, only for them to wave them off, now you can understand why they’re so casual!

Should you join in?

The answer to that question is a bit difficult.

If you’re as fearless as the Dutchies are, they maybe try it out — speak up in that class you’ve been scared to share your thoughts in, or try having a casual convo with your boss during happy hour.

But, as far as it goes for heckling the politie, we’ll leave that one up to you.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!