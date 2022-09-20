Hoera! (we guess) Dutch petrol prices are at their lowest this year

Image: Depositphotos

Good news, everyone! You may not need to shelve those winter road trip plans!

Dutch petrol prices in 2022 — that we’re used to seeing sky-high — have now reached their lowest point this year, according to RTL Nieuws.

If that wasn’t fab enough news, prices are expected to continue to fall! 🥳

Petrol prices have been through the wars

The early days of the Russia-Ukraine war created a massive upward surge in petrol prices, as the Netherlands was also partially depending on Russia for oil.

This is no longer the case, according to Van Selms, director of customer collective UnitedConsumers.

The Netherlands has since found alternatives from other countries, and the cost of a litre of Euro 95 has now dropped from €2.15 to €2.092.

As a tiny (and we mean tiny!) step in the right direction for everyone’s wallets, that’s a drop in petrol prices of 50 cents! 📉

Tip: Sure, you may be itching to take your car on that scenic drive, but there are a whole host of more environmentally-friendly options available to you, too. 🌱 From ride-sharing, and taking the train, to getting that bike out before winter finally hits us — you’re spoilt for choice!

Don’t bet on diesel

However, Van Selms warns consumers against looking to diesel as an alternative.

A litre of diesel is now at roughly €2.11. For the first time, diesel now costs more than petrol (as if we needed something else to add to the list of “expensive things in the Netherlands” 👀).

What do you think of this (tiny) sliver of good news? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleTrust in Dutch politicians is lower than ever, here’s what’s up
Next articleApple picking in the Netherlands: celebrate the Dutch autumn
