Triple record: Dutch petrol prices at their highest since 2014

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Man-filling-up-gas-tank-on-car
Calling attention to all the car, motorcycle, and moped users! The suggested selling price of a litre of petrol has risen to €2,15.

This is the third time petrol prices break the record in one week, reports UnitedConsumers to NU.nl.

Since more people are back on the road, prices are increasing due to the high demand for oil and petrol.

However, it’s not just eased coronavirus measures that are influencing Dutch petrol prices. Russian oil and gas exports might be affected by the escalation of the conflict on the Ukrainian border (for example through economic sanctions), which is shaking up the petrol market in the Netherlands.

These factors have caused Dutch petrol prices to reach their highest point since 2014 — yikes. 😅 The price for a litre of diesel has stabilised at €1,84.

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

