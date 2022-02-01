Triple record: Dutch petrol prices at their highest since 2014

Calling attention to all the car, motorcycle, and moped users! The suggested selling price of a litre of petrol has risen to €2,15.

This is the third time petrol prices break the record in one week, reports UnitedConsumers to NU.nl.

Busy bees

Since more people are back on the road, prices are increasing due to the high demand for oil and petrol.

However, it’s not just eased coronavirus measures that are influencing Dutch petrol prices. Russian oil and gas exports might be affected by the escalation of the conflict on the Ukrainian border (for example through economic sanctions), which is shaking up the petrol market in the Netherlands.

These factors have caused Dutch petrol prices to reach their highest point since 2014 — yikes. 😅 The price for a litre of diesel has stabilised at €1,84.

Featured Image: mary_smn/Depositphotos