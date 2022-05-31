Gazprom to quit supplying the largest Dutch gas trader

NewsEconomyInternationalPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Gas-terminals-in-amsterdam-the-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/gas-terminal-netherlands.html?filter=all&qview=423965016 [EDITORIAL USE ONLY]

The Russian gas company Gazprom will stop supplying gas to the Dutch company Gasterra as of today.

Gasterra is the largest gas trader in the Netherlands, owned by Shell, Esso Nederland, and the Dutch government.

Payment disagreements

Russian President Putin drew up a decree that requires companies to pay for the gas in rubles, which Gasterra does not want to comply with for two reasons.

First, paying in rubles would violate the EU’s sanctions against Russia. Second, the Dutch company would have to open bank accounts in Moscow which is too risky as the accounts would fall under Russian law.

Gasterra will not receive any gas from May 31, 2022, until September 30, 2022, but intends to purchase gas elsewhere.

“No consequences for Dutch households”

Minister of Climate and Energy, Rob Jetten, says he understands Gasterra’s decision to not comply with the payment demands. According to Jetten, their decision will not affect Dutch households.

Jetten also does not expect any effect on the company. He says the cabinet will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Filling gas reserves

A spokesperson for Gasterra said they are continuing to fill the gas reserves “according to plan.”

The company did not disclose the annual volume of gas Gazprom supplies to them nor the amount of gas they will lose when Gazprom stops its supply.

The spokesperson said Gasterra planned to end their activities with Gazprom and their contract will not be renewed.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Previous article7 questions answered about car insurance in the Netherlands
Next articleCode yellow in the Netherlands: a thunderstorm is on its way
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Asylum seekers left sleeping on plastic chairs in Ter Apel

Men, women, and children have resorted to sleeping on plastic chairs and the floor in Ter Apel due to a...
Gaelle Salem -

Latest posts

Asylum seekers left sleeping on plastic chairs in Ter Apel

Gaelle Salem - 0
Men, women, and children have resorted to sleeping on plastic chairs and the floor in Ter Apel due to a severe lack of beds...

Electrifying Dutch public transport: NS to trial the use of E-bicycles

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
In the summer of 2022, the Dutch railway company NS will begin a one-year trial for public transport E-bikes. 🚲 During the testing period, the...

Code yellow in the Netherlands: a thunderstorm is on its way

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Wait, what?! Yes, you've read right. It might be all sunny and blue skies right now, but later in the day there's a thunderstorm...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X