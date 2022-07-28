Internationals flock to the Netherlands, making Dutch population jump

The Dutch population has skyrocketed by 120,000 over just six months, and those Dutchies say the cause is immigration — wait a minute, that’s us!

That’s right, internationals in the Netherlands: about 195,000 people have arrived in the Netherlands so far this year, reports the Central Bureau for Statistics. That’s almost twice the amount that arrived in the same period last year!

The majority of new internationals came from countries outside the European Union, in particular, Ukraine.

At the same time, people also left: approximately 72,000 de-registered and headed off to greener (and probably sunnier) pastures.

The Dutch population now stands at 17.7 million inhabitants, which means the below song will soon have an expiry date (give it a listen, it’s a take on an old Dutch classic!).

Have you made the move to the Netherlands recently? Welcome! Tell us how you like it in the comments below.

