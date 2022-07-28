Stop saving Kees the cat, he’s a purrfect swimmer; Dutch animal ambulance says

Image: Dierenambulance/Hollands Kroon

The animal ambulance of Den Helder posted on Facebook this week saying that Kees the cat, a passionate and furry swimmer, doesn’t need to be rescued. 🐈

The aquatic kitty has been receiving loads of attention from concerned passersby who stumble upon a wet and grimy cat with rumpled fur, but that’s just how Maine Coon Kees likes to roll.

After receiving countless calls about Kees, the animal ambulance decided to dedicate a message on Facebook, also on behalf of his owners, writes AD.

No neglect for the swimming cat

The post writes: “Kees lives in Anna Paulowna, and can regularly be found in a ditch because Kees likes to swim… Not many cats like that, but Kees most certainly does.”

And, apparently, Kees also loves rolling in the mud, which is how he got his nickname Smeerkees. Oh, Smeerkees, sorry we all underestimated your maritime abilities. 🥹

(If you want in on the joke, the nickname Smeerkees is a play on the Dutch word “Smeerkaas”, which translates to cheese spread. Get it? 😉)

While he looks neglected because of his long stained wet fur, “his owner takes really good care of him,” reads the post.

The people need to know that he’s just an adventurous cat who loves to swim! 🏊‍♀️

Maine Coon Kees doesn’t need saving

Even after receiving the same concerned call over and over, the animal ambulance won’t just ignore all Kees-like cases.

But, don’t be surprised if they ask you to take a picture of the kitty in question. If the animal ambulance recognizes that it’s Kees, they’ll tell you that he does completely fine in the waters. What less do we expect from a Dutch cat? 🌊

Have you ever seen a Dutch cat that loves to swim? Tell us in the comments below!

Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

