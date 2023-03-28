This week’s Dutch regional public transport strikes cancelled, conversations continue

After weeks of strikes affecting regional public transportation in the Netherlands, transport staff will not strike this week.

This is the result of the talks between trade unions and employers over the past few days, which will continue this week, reports NU.nl.

According to the trade union FNV (Federation of Dutch Trade Unions), “good steps have been taken.” Eindelijk (finally)!

An anticipated agreement between the two parties

For weeks, employers have not met the demands of the trade unions: reducing their workload and a salary increase, that is.

This resulted in continuous strikes, with regional public transportation being affected.

But hopefully, no more!

These conversations have been led by two former trusted members: FNV (Federation of Dutch Trade Unions) chairman, Han Busker, and director of the employers’ association AWVN (General Employers Association of the Netherlands), Harry van de Kraats.

No strikes on Wednesday or Thursday

The trade unions have temporarily paused their strikes to have these conversations, with planned strikes on Wednesday and Thursday not taking place anymore.

Since no agreement has been reached yet, the strikes for next week continue, so passengers prepare! These strike days are planned for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

