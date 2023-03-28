This week’s Dutch regional public transport strikes cancelled, conversations continue

NewsPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
regional-bus-at-amsterdam-central-station
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/270717418/stock-photo-buses-at-central-railway-station.html

After weeks of strikes affecting regional public transportation in the Netherlands, transport staff will not strike this week. 

This is the result of the talks between trade unions and employers over the past few days, which will continue this week, reports NU.nl

According to the trade union FNV (Federation of Dutch Trade Unions), “good steps have been taken.” Eindelijk (finally)! 

An anticipated agreement between the two parties 

For weeks, employers have not met the demands of the trade unions: reducing their workload and a salary increase, that is. 

This resulted in continuous strikes, with regional public transportation being affected

But hopefully, no more! 

These conversations have been led by two former trusted members: FNV (Federation of Dutch Trade Unions) chairman, Han Busker, and director of the employers’ association AWVN (General Employers Association of the Netherlands), Harry van de Kraats. 

No strikes on Wednesday or Thursday 

The trade unions have temporarily paused their strikes to have these conversations, with planned strikes on Wednesday and Thursday not taking place anymore. 

Since no agreement has been reached yet, the strikes for next week continue, so passengers prepare! These strike days are planned for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. 

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #62: Wear enough animal print to scare Carole Baskin
Next article
More breathing room: the Netherlands introduces a ‘smarter academic year’
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

This Dutch city is in the best economic position in Europe (and it doesn’t surprise us!)

Where is the best place to live and work, you ask? According to Trouw, Utrecht is your answer, beating out...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

This Dutch city is in the best economic position in Europe (and it doesn’t surprise us!)

Simone Jacobs - 0
Where is the best place to live and work, you ask? According to Trouw, Utrecht is your answer, beating out 230 regions for the...

More breathing room: the Netherlands introduces a ‘smarter academic year’

Lyna Meyrer - 0
Today, pilots for a "smarter academic year" are starting in the Netherlands. Kicking off the project is the University of Amsterdam. Over the next few...

Dutch Quirk #62: Wear enough animal print to scare Carole Baskin

Naomi Lamaury - 0
In the Netherlands, animal print clothes are not just a passing trend, but something that has been a part of Dutch fashion for years...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.