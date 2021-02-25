Is the brilliant sunny weather outside making you wish you were sitting on a terrace drinking a biertje? Restaurant and bars know it — and after four months of coronavirus-mandated closures, the owners are fed up.

Catering entrepreneurs are threatening to reopen their terraces from March 2, after a number of groups from catering union Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN) called on owners to take a stand.

Of 244 KHN departments, 65 have signed on to support the move. The national KHN office does not support the action, but chairman Robèr Willemsen says he understands it. “It is a dire necessity for entrepreneurs,” he tells RTL Nieuws.

“We are not calling for civil disobedience, nor are we calling nationally for the opening of the terraces, but I do expect more KHN departments to join in,” Willemsen explains.

No longer possible to continue