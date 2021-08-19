Hold up! Dutch government announces new restrictions for three holiday destinations

Don’t forget to pack your certificates! The latest travel advice released by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced new travel restrictions for Bulgaria, Norway, and Adriatic Croatia.

The Dutch Government recently updated its travel advisory for the three hot European travel destinations as their coronavirus status has changed from green to yellow on the European Prevention for Disease Control (EPDC) map.

Visitors (or Dutchies on vacation) returning from these three destinations to the Netherlands are now required to show a corona certificate as of 21 August 2021.

On the bright side

The Netherlands’ number of coronavirus infections are continuing to decrease since our last update.



Four provinces on the Dutch corona map are moving in the right direction from red (4% of PCR tests coming back positive) to orange (less than 4% PCR tests are coming back positive) on the (EPDC) Map released today. Could this be a positive indication for the rest of the country? We certainly hope so!

The provinces of Gelderland, Overijssel, Utrecht, and Noord-Brabant, went from red to orange, while Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe, and Zeeland remain orange on the map for now according to the (EPDC.)

The EU’s latest

While the coronavirus news is showing some positive signs for the Netherlands, the latest ECDC map has also told a different story for Germany as the country is experiencing a speedy increase in cases compared to the previous weeks.

All German provinces have stepped backwards moving from green to orange status. France is now updated to reflect red on the map, while Spain is showing signs of improvement with certain regions moving from dark red to red.

Planning a vacation sometime soon? Always check the latest travel restrictions for a list of what’s required for your return to the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Cody Black/Unsplash