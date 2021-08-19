Hold up! Dutch government announces new restrictions for three holiday destinations

NewsInternationalTravel
Farah Al Mazouni
photo-of-Hvar-Croatia
Image: Cody Black/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/Nm89MZvAR5I https://unsplash.com/photos/Nm89MZvAR5I

Don’t forget to pack your certificates! The latest travel advice released by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced new travel restrictions for Bulgaria, Norway, and Adriatic Croatia.

The Dutch Government recently updated its travel advisory for the three hot European travel destinations as their coronavirus status has changed from green to yellow on the European Prevention for Disease Control (EPDC) map. 

Visitors (or Dutchies on vacation) returning from these three destinations to the Netherlands are now required to show a corona certificate as of 21 August 2021.

On the bright side

The Netherlands’ number of coronavirus infections are continuing to decrease since our last update.

Four provinces on the Dutch corona map are moving in the right direction from red (4% of PCR tests coming back positive) to orange (less than 4% PCR tests are coming back positive) on the (EPDC) Map released today. Could this be a positive indication for the rest of the country? We certainly hope so!

The provinces of Gelderland, Overijssel, Utrecht, and Noord-Brabant, went from red to orange, while Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe, and Zeeland remain orange on the map for now according to the (EPDC.)

The EU’s latest

While the coronavirus news is showing some positive signs for the Netherlands, the latest ECDC map has also told a different story for Germany as the country is experiencing a speedy increase in cases compared to the previous weeks.

All German provinces have stepped backwards moving from green to orange status. France is now updated to reflect red on the map, while Spain is showing signs of improvement with certain regions moving from dark red to red.

Planning a vacation sometime soon? Always check the latest travel restrictions for a list of what’s required for your return to the Netherlands.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest coronavirus news and updates in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Cody Black/Unsplash

Previous articleEmployee fired after being caught coughing at work
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Employee fired after being caught coughing at work

An employee from the chemical company DuPont in Dordrecht will be dismissed after he appeared at his work in mid-March...
Nicole Noi Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Hold up! Dutch government announces new restrictions for three holiday destinations

Farah Al Mazouni -
Don’t forget to pack your certificates! The latest travel advice released by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced new travel restrictions for...

Employee fired after being caught coughing at work

Nicole Noi Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
An employee from the chemical company DuPont in Dordrecht will be dismissed after he appeared at his work in mid-March with a heavy cough...

Goodbye freebie coronavirus tests: government wants access tests paid for

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
During a recent coronavirus debate in the House of Representatives, a narrow majority came out in support of people paying a contribution for access...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X