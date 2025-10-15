💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Riots erupt in the Netherlands as protests over proposed asylum centres turn violent

Protestors threw stones, eggs, and fireworks

The once-quiet Dutch municipalities of Houten and Uithoorn were rocked by a wave of violence last night, in response to the arrival of several new asylum centres.

At least five arrests were made in Houten — but that number could very likely go up, with RTV Utrecht reporting that police are still on the lookout for some of the more violent protestors.

Meanwhile, at least four arrests have been made in Uithoorn so far, on the charges of sedition and public violence.

Riot police were needed to curb the aggression

According to NH Nieuws, riot police had to be deployed in Uithoorn to disperse the 400 demonstrators, who had gathered opposite the town hall to protest proposed asylum centres in Uithoorn and Amstelveen.

Telegraaf journalist Juul Schepens managed to capture footage from the protest in Uithoorn on X, featuring some demonstrators pelting the police with eggs and fireworks:

The Prinsenvlag (or Prince’s flag), used by the extreme-right, Nazi-supporting NSB, also made an appearance at both demonstrations.

How do you feel about the protests in Houten and Uithoorn? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

  1. Kind of unfair, there is a housing crisis for local and expat people and those asylum seekers get a free housing allowance, free dutch courses, free allowance and free insurance, they will never integrate and get all the benefits without paying taxes because they are not going to work

