The once-quiet Dutch municipalities of Houten and Uithoorn were rocked by a wave of violence last night, in response to the arrival of several new asylum centres.

At least five arrests were made in Houten — but that number could very likely go up, with RTV Utrecht reporting that police are still on the lookout for some of the more violent protestors.

Meanwhile, at least four arrests have been made in Uithoorn so far, on the charges of sedition and public violence.

Riot police were needed to curb the aggression

According to NH Nieuws, riot police had to be deployed in Uithoorn to disperse the 400 demonstrators, who had gathered opposite the town hall to protest proposed asylum centres in Uithoorn and Amstelveen.

Telegraaf journalist Juul Schepens managed to capture footage from the protest in Uithoorn on X, featuring some demonstrators pelting the police with eggs and fireworks:

De sfeer wordt grimmiger in Uithoorn, waar een protest gaande is tegen de komst van twee azc’s. De politie is bekogeld met eieren en vuurwerk. pic.twitter.com/rO2NuAvpem — Juul Schepens (@juul_schepens) October 14, 2025

The Prinsenvlag (or Prince’s flag), used by the extreme-right, Nazi-supporting NSB, also made an appearance at both demonstrations.

