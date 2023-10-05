🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Suspected link between Dutch university shooter and victims revealed

NewsCrime
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
Close-up-of-Dutch-police-agent-standing-behind-ducktape-after-accident
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/522746818/stock-photo-police-man-ducktape-amsterdam-netherlands.html

Unearthed social media posts from the Rotterdam shooting suspect reveal hate and a racial slur after one victim previously reported him to the police, providing more insight into his motives.

A 39-year-old woman named Marlous, her 14-year-old daughter Romy, and 43-year-old teacher and general practitioner Jurgen Damen were killed in a shooting spree last Thursday.

The suspect, a 32-year-old student and Rotterdam resident called Fouad L., had a history of “psychotic behaviour” and previous convictions of animal abuse, reports the NOS.

Online complaints

So what was his relationship with the neighbours he allegedly shot and killed?

Apparently, Fouad L. was a source of many neighbourhood complaints and had a reputation for being a nuisance.

Marlous had reported Fouad L.’s behaviour to the police on several occasions, which L. wasn’t happy about — hence why he took to online forums, including 4Chan, to complain.

In addition to that, L.’s posts about his neighbour allegedly referred to her by a racist term to criticise her interracial relationship.

Arson, as well as murder

As for the crime committed last Thursday, The Public Prosecution Service suspects L. of not only all three murders, but also two counts of arson and the illegal possession of firearms.

Why arson? Well, after shooting the 39-year-old Marlous and 14-year-old Romy in their home on Heiman Dullaertplein, L. apparently set fire to his own house on the same street.

On the same day, the suspect also shot and killed 43-year-old teacher and general practitioner Jurgen Damen, before setting fire to the Erasmus Medical Center as well.

Suspect in custody for two more weeks

It has not yet been determined which of these suspected crimes L. will actually go on trial for.

Today, the examining magistrate decided that L. won’t leave police custody for at least another two weeks.

Translation: “The man suspected of killing 3 people in Rotterdam has just been brought before the RC. He will remain in custody for an additional 14 days.”

The suspect is also in complete isolation and may only be in communication with his lawyer.

On top of all this, Fouad L. has been evicted from his residence — which he had €3,000 in outstanding rent for.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
10 trendy places to eat in Amsterdam in 2023
Next article
Snackbars in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

These dogs could soon be banned in the Netherlands

Although most of us are partial to some friendly woofers, Outgoing Minister Adema is sick of vicious canines and wants...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

The cost of living in Amsterdam: all you need to know

Brin Andrews - 5
With numerous global companies, high quality of life, plenty of cultural capital, and a strong international community, it’s no wonder upwards of 800,000 residents...

7 most in-demand MBAs Dutch companies are looking for

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Do you want to advance your career at record speed? Or completely change directions? Either way, an MBA degree is the way to do...

24 fascinating things to do in Eindhoven in 2023

Gaelle Salem - 0
From ancient treasures to modern charms, Eindhoven is not only the design capital of the Netherlands — but it’s packed with exciting things to...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.