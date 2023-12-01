This Dutch speed camera is BRILLIANT (and ultra Dutch)

It 'pays' to be a good driver 🚘

photo-of-Dutch-speed-camera-that-rewards-neighbourhoods-for-safe-driving
Image: Safety Safe/Press Release

Say doei (bye) to regular speed cameras because this Dutch invention is geared to make your wallet fall in love with obeying the traffic rules.

Earning money for driving within your municipality’s speed limit may sound too good to be true in this haven of Tikkies known as the Netherlands.

However, a team of inventive Dutch engineers have created the ‘Safety Space’: a speedometer that pops a monetary bonus in a neighbourhood’s savings jar whenever passing motorists drive under the speed limit.

READ MORE | Renting a car in the Netherlands: driving in Amsterdam and beyond

Well, what if someone drives over the speed limit, you might be wondering. It’s simple — the speed camera hits your neighbourhood where it hurts by deducting money from the savings jar.

Oké, but what happens to the money?

At the end of every month, the municipality donates the cash to a charity of their choosing within the neighbourhood’s vicinity.

“In this way, the neighbourhood can do something together to make the living environment safer and more beautiful.” Robert Jonker, Apeldoorn’s D66 councillor, tells RTL Nieuws.

Groningen’s Helpman neighbourhood, for example, was able to rebuild its playgrounds with a whopping €6,353 collected in just one month.

What do you think of the Safety Safe? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Safety-Safe/Press Release
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

