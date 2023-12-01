Say doei (bye) to regular speed cameras because this Dutch invention is geared to make your wallet fall in love with obeying the traffic rules.

Earning money for driving within your municipality’s speed limit may sound too good to be true in this haven of Tikkies known as the Netherlands.

However, a team of inventive Dutch engineers have created the ‘Safety Space’: a speedometer that pops a monetary bonus in a neighbourhood’s savings jar whenever passing motorists drive under the speed limit.

Well, what if someone drives over the speed limit, you might be wondering. It’s simple — the speed camera hits your neighbourhood where it hurts by deducting money from the savings jar.

Oké, but what happens to the money?

At the end of every month, the municipality donates the cash to a charity of their choosing within the neighbourhood’s vicinity.

“In this way, the neighbourhood can do something together to make the living environment safer and more beautiful.” Robert Jonker, Apeldoorn’s D66 councillor, tells RTL Nieuws.

Groningen’s Helpman neighbourhood, for example, was able to rebuild its playgrounds with a whopping €6,353 collected in just one month.

