Dutchies plunder supermarket for… toilet paper?

No one wants to pass up a good korting. 😬

Have you ever seen those videos of people going crazy over Black Friday deals in the United States? Well, something similar just happened at a branch of the Dutch supermarket PLUS.

The deal in question? Six rolls of toilet paper from the brand Page for a single Euro!

Usually these cost a little over €4, so I’ll admit it’s a great deal — but apparently too great of a deal for PLUS to handle. 🫣

Chaos and verbal aggression

It’s no secret that the Dutch love a good korting (discount), but PLUS branch owner Marco Meeuwsen was shocked when he saw the extent of it.

Camera images of the store show customers pushing each other in an attempt to snag some toilet paper and running to the cash register with full shopping carts. 🏃

But things got a little out of hand. Several employees of the store were faced with verbal aggression — including teenagers. Luckily, no physical fights broke out.

“It was not a fun day”, Meeuwsen tells RTL Nieuws.

Translation: “What do people want with toilet paper? Plus branch ‘looted’ after toilet paper offer: ‘People even aggressed young employees'”

“We thought we were good with 800 packages [for a day],” Meeuwsen says, but they were all sold out within four minutes.

But don’t be disappointed just yet! If you want to snag the offer yourself, you’re in luck: PLUS has confirmed that the promotion will continue until Saturday.

Please, just be respectful to the staff. 🙌

How far would you go for some rolls of toilet paper? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

