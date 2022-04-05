Dutch Quirk #5: Eat cheese every day for lunch 

By Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
HomeUltimate List of Dutch QuirksDutch Quirk #5: Eat cheese every day for lunch 

Gouda, Edam, Leidse Kaas, Beemster… the list goes on. The Dutch know their cheeses pretty well! 🧀 It’s no wonder that they eat it all the time! 😋

The Dutch have many traditional dinner dishes, but when it comes to lunchtime, the meal of choice is almost always a cheese sandwich! 🥪

What is it?

The Dutch incorporate cheesy ingredients on their sandwiches — otherwise known as boterhamswith toppings like smeerkaas (cheese spread) or plakjes kaas (cheese slices). Lekker broodje erbij

And, if they’re really feeling crazy, they’ll even add some slices of ham in there. But, cheese is always the usual topping! 

The type of cheese used in these sandwiches depends largely on its age. For example, when making a tosti, a Dutch person would pick a young cheese over an aged one to get that melting effect. ✨

Why do they do it?

Since the 17th century, bread and cheese have always been staple ingredients in Dutch lunches

According to the OEC, in 2020, the Netherlands was the second country to export the most cheese, with a revenue of €3.748 billion! I guess that’s how the Netherlands gets a lot of their cheddar. 😉

Why is it quirky? 

The Netherlands have a long shared history with their cheeses. From using it to fight against the French (seriously) to producing so many types of Dutch cheeses, it’s safe to say that the Dutch are really, really into cheese! 🧀 

The Dutch also prefer a cold and light lunch compared to other European countries. Warm lunches aren’t very common in the Netherlands, so a slice of cheese and a piece of bread usually get the job done! 

Even though Dutch lunches tend to be very short and simple, eating all this cheese everyday is probably why the Dutch are so tall

Should you join in? 

Absolutely! We believe that Dutch cheese is really “grate”! 🫕 And, there are so many types of cheeses to choose from in the Netherlands, so you may enjoy some cheese types over others! 

If you’re lactose intolerant or if cheese simply isn’t your thing, the Dutch have plenty of other delicious foods that you have to taste! 🧆

Have you ever tasted Dutch cheese? Got any favourites? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleDutch Quirk #88: Hang their school backpack on their house flagpole after graduating
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

1 COMMENT

  1. That is mouth watering!!
    Living in abudhabi, I also but Dutch chevrette and gooda, maybe because I am in love with the Netherlands 💕French cheese to be honest with a spread of Italian pesto! Un régal 😊!
    Next visit to Amsterdam I will make sure to enjoy Tosties!
    Thank you for these inside infos 😄

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Dutch quirks

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X