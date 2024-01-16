The Netherlands has gotten its first taste of snow this year, and it looks like it’s here to stay for a little while.

Temperatures across the country are currently just around 0 degrees Celsius, with chances of more snow coming to us throughout the coming days.

More snow? Bring it on!

Over the next few days, temperatures across the country will stay relatively low — either freezing or just above it.

The Netherlands in the snow… https://t.co/JprYUGFGGQ — Maris vdBurgh #NAFO 🇺🇦🇳🇱 #Dutchfellas (@vdBurgh) January 15, 2024

How much snow we will see depends on a cold front of air coming from the south of France and Belgium, says the NOS.

If the cold front shifts towards us, the Netherlands could have a few more chances of winter showers. The coastal provinces could especially see more white streets on Thursday, according to Weerplaza.

By the weekend, temperatures will rise to 8 degrees again, and the lowlands will return to its regularly scheduled weather programme of wind and rain. 🌧️

Chaos on the roads

Due to the low temperatures and snowy rain, roads across the country have been very slippery since Monday morning.

Because of this, the Dutch Royal Meteorological Insitute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow warning. This will continue until at least Wednesday.

If you’re driving (or even cycling) anywhere, be extra careful around the roads.

How are you spending these snowy days? Tell us in the comments!