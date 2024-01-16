Snow and slippery roads: Dutch winter weather to continue until the weekend

S'No way! ☃️

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
1 minute read
Image: Depositphotos

The Netherlands has gotten its first taste of snow this year, and it looks like it’s here to stay for a little while.

Temperatures across the country are currently just around 0 degrees Celsius, with chances of more snow coming to us throughout the coming days.

More snow? Bring it on!

Over the next few days, temperatures across the country will stay relatively low — either freezing or just above it.

How much snow we will see depends on a cold front of air coming from the south of France and Belgium, says the NOS.

If the cold front shifts towards us, the Netherlands could have a few more chances of winter showers. The coastal provinces could especially see more white streets on Thursday, according to Weerplaza.

READ MORE | How to survive the Dutch winter: weather, clothing, and more

By the weekend, temperatures will rise to 8 degrees again, and the lowlands will return to its regularly scheduled weather programme of wind and rain. 🌧️

Chaos on the roads

Due to the low temperatures and snowy rain, roads across the country have been very slippery since Monday morning.

Because of this, the Dutch Royal Meteorological Insitute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow warning. This will continue until at least Wednesday.

If you’re driving (or even cycling) anywhere, be extra careful around the roads.

How are you spending these snowy days? Tell us in the comments!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native who’s been living in the Netherlands since she was a tween. One identity crisis and two university degrees later, she is here to stay for her passion in writing and journalism. Other than organising her life on Notion and the sticky notes app, Katrien is found nose-deep in a good book, button-mashing on her Nintendo Switch, or practicing scales on her flute.

