Dutch supermarket shelves go empty while farmers do exact opposite of their jobs and block our food

Farmers have continued to protest by blocking supermarket distribution chains and honestly, we’re just kinda done.

Remember those empty supermarket shelves during the great pasta/rice/toilet paper shortage of March 2020? Yeah, the flashbacks hurt us too.

In the latest episode of “What have the farmers done in their quest to protest Dutch government climate measures,” supermarket shelves are running dry on dairy and vegetable products, reports NOS.

That means no cheese for the kaas-loving Dutchies — s*** is getting real.

(Also, we thought farmers existed to help us get food, but okay?)

Wasting away

Now supermarkets are warning that millions of euros of food could go to waste if farmers don’t remove their blockades and LET US EAT CHEESE.

Research agency Roamler has identified that the empty shelves are not being seen across the country, and that where shelves are running empty customers are also hoarding stock, stretching the problem further.

Check het effect van het #boerenprotest in de supermarkt!

Dat is wat er gebeurt als de #boeren uit Nederland moeten verdwijnen!

Want wat er in Den Haat ook gezegd wordt, er gaan meer boeren verdwijnen als dat ze nu durven zeggen….read my lips!



pic.twitter.com/Yrvli8AbYj — GC (@GirbeCameron) July 4, 2022

To be fair, municipalities are trying to step in. In Nijkerk, Gelderland, an emergency regulation has been issued.

Three Overijssel mayors have also “made requests” (a.k.a asked nicely) for the farmers to end their blockades, but failed to mention any consequences if the farmers refuse.

Have you experienced empty supermarket shelves in recent days? Tell us in the comments below!