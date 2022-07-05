Dutch supermarket shelves go empty while farmers do exact opposite of their jobs and block our food

Image: Samantha Dixon

Farmers have continued to protest by blocking supermarket distribution chains and honestly, we’re just kinda done.

Remember those empty supermarket shelves during the great pasta/rice/toilet paper shortage of March 2020? Yeah, the flashbacks hurt us too.

In the latest episode of “What have the farmers done in their quest to protest Dutch government climate measures,” supermarket shelves are running dry on dairy and vegetable products, reports NOS.

That means no cheese for the kaas-loving Dutchies — s*** is getting real.

(Also, we thought farmers existed to help us get food, but okay?)

Wasting away

Now supermarkets are warning that millions of euros of food could go to waste if farmers don’t remove their blockades and LET US EAT CHEESE.

Research agency Roamler has identified that the empty shelves are not being seen across the country, and that where shelves are running empty customers are also hoarding stock, stretching the problem further.

To be fair, municipalities are trying to step in. In Nijkerk, Gelderland, an emergency regulation has been issued.

Three Overijssel mayors have also “made requests” (a.k.a asked nicely) for the farmers to end their blockades, but failed to mention any consequences if the farmers refuse.

Have you experienced empty supermarket shelves in recent days? Tell us in the comments below!

Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

