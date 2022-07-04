Outraged Dutch farmers block supermarket distribution centres in protest

Once again, Dutch farmers have set out to protest the government’s nitrogen policy. 🚜
Plans to cut down nitrogen levels in the Netherlands have a long history of bringing Dutch farmers to the streets. Just recently, 20,000 to 30,000 farmers participated in a huge protest that caused widespread traffic disruptions on Dutch highways.
Today, farmers are blocking supermarket distribution centres, airport routes and ferries to raise awareness of the impact of the nitrogen policy on the agricultural sector. ✊
Disrupting food supply
Farmers are blocking food distribution centres of major supermarkets in the Netherlands like Jumbo, Lidl, and Albert Heijn, reports the NOS.
In the case of Lidl, three distribution centres all over the country are currently blocked. Supermarket giant Albert Heijn lets customers know that those who ordered their groceries online will have to wait on their orders due to the protests.
However, this isn’t the only form of disruption the farmers have brought. Farmers blocked ambulances, set fires, and even stormed the Nitrogen and Nature Minister’s home.
Solidarity from fishermen
In support of the farmers protests, fishermen have also come together to block the harbour of Den Helder.
That means that there is currently no ferry available to transport visitors from the Dutch mainland to the popular island Texel, says the NOS. A similar protest is blocking the harbour in Lauwersoog and Ijmuiden.
What’s truly disgusting about the farmers’ protest is the way they are portrayed as some kind of rubes who have no idea what they’re doing and will destroy the environment and everyone living on planet earth. Farmers are not stupid! It doesn’t matter if they are just a one person farm or a corporation none are so stupid as to spread on tons and tons of fertilizer just for the sake of doing so. The farmers, who actually grow the food that we eat for lunch and dinner, are doing what they think is best otherwise they wouldn’t be doing it.
If the climate change chicken littles keep pressuring The government to issue more and more restrictive regulations it’s going to get to the point there won’t be Anyone to grow our food.