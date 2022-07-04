Outraged Dutch farmers block supermarket distribution centres in protest

Once again, Dutch farmers have set out to protest the government’s nitrogen policy. 🚜

Plans to cut down nitrogen levels in the Netherlands have a long history of bringing Dutch farmers to the streets. Just recently, 20,000 to 30,000 farmers participated in a huge protest that caused widespread traffic disruptions on Dutch highways.

Today, farmers are blocking supermarket distribution centres, airport routes and ferries to raise awareness of the impact of the nitrogen policy on the agricultural sector. ✊

Disrupting food supply

Farmers are blocking food distribution centres of major supermarkets in the Netherlands like Jumbo, Lidl, and Albert Heijn, reports the NOS.

In the case of Lidl, three distribution centres all over the country are currently blocked. Supermarket giant Albert Heijn lets customers know that those who ordered their groceries online will have to wait on their orders due to the protests.

However, this isn’t the only form of disruption the farmers have brought. Farmers blocked ambulances, set fires, and even stormed the Nitrogen and Nature Minister’s home.

Solidarity from fishermen

In support of the farmers protests, fishermen have also come together to block the harbour of Den Helder.

That means that there is currently no ferry available to transport visitors from the Dutch mainland to the popular island Texel, says the NOS. A similar protest is blocking the harbour in Lauwersoog and Ijmuiden.

The #Dutch farmers are geting huge support from fishermen who are blockading harbors effectively disrupting ferry services. #boereninopstand #IksteunONZEboeren #iksteunONZEvissers pic.twitter.com/FwnVyw0aKf — Frank Hoogerbeets 🚜🚜🚜 (@hobeets) July 4, 2022

