Schiphol passengers are now jumping on the belts to grab their luggage

The Schiphol nightmare continues where baggage is ending up strewn all over the airport — and now even passengers are ending up in places they don’t belong.

Where exactly have some passengers found themselves? On the baggage belt. 🧳 To be fair, they did put themselves there.

Taking matters into their own hands

On Saturday night arriving passengers were left frustrated as they could see their bags lingering behind the flapping curtains of the baggage belt — but the bags weren’t coming out.

After 3 gate changes, 3h delay and 1 baggage claim change all due to shortage of stuff in Schiphol airport I finally made it to Amsterdam. Thank you @Schiphol airport, next time I will walk back and still be faster. pic.twitter.com/h5eAMqU0Fm — Ainoa Guinart (@AinoaGuinartP) July 3, 2022

After a long wait, five different passengers decided to take matters into their own hands and simply jump on the belt, climb up to the flaps, and grab their awaiting suitcases. Can we blame them? Nee.

A warning

Yet, neither could the Dutch Marechaussee (y’know, those ridiculously attractive people at passport control?)

While the Marechaussee could have given the passengers some serious trouble, they decided to let them off with a slap on the wrist given the exceptional circumstances.

Speaking with De Telegraaf, a spokesperson for the Marechaussee explains, “Of course, it’s not ok that people can just decide to go to places where they are not allowed to go. It doesn’t work that way,” the spokesperson said.

“But given the situation and the long wait, the passengers got off with a warning.” Fair!

