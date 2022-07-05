Schiphol passengers are now jumping on the belts to grab their luggage

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
The Schiphol nightmare continues where baggage is ending up strewn all over the airport — and now even passengers are ending up in places they don’t belong.

Where exactly have some passengers found themselves? On the baggage belt. 🧳 To be fair, they did put themselves there.

Taking matters into their own hands

On Saturday night arriving passengers were left frustrated as they could see their bags lingering behind the flapping curtains of the baggage belt — but the bags weren’t coming out.

After a long wait, five different passengers decided to take matters into their own hands and simply jump on the belt, climb up to the flaps, and grab their awaiting suitcases. Can we blame them? Nee.

A warning

Yet, neither could the Dutch Marechaussee (y’know, those ridiculously attractive people at passport control?)

While the Marechaussee could have given the passengers some serious trouble, they decided to let them off with a slap on the wrist given the exceptional circumstances.

READ MORE | That’s a lot of baggage! Huge piles of suitcases left lying unattended at Schiphol

Speaking with De Telegraaf, a spokesperson for the Marechaussee explains, “Of course, it’s not ok that people can just decide to go to places where they are not allowed to go. It doesn’t work that way,” the spokesperson said.

“But given the situation and the long wait, the passengers got off with a warning.” Fair!

Do you sympathise with the passengers? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

