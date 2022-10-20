Dutch cabinet will go to Qatar for World Cup, and the king might too

NewsInternationalPolitics & SocietySports
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-dutch-king-willem-alexander
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/30234139/stock-photo-together-we-laugh.html

The Dutch cabinet will send a delegation to the football World Cup in Qatar, despite the ongoing human rights violations in the country.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has not ruled out that the King of the Netherlands will attend the event as well, writes the NOS.

Keep up the good vibes

The Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hoekstra, also defended the cabinet’s decision to go to Qatar.

He claims that the Dutch not going to the World Cup will not lead to any real change in Qatar’s behaviour, and might even damage the constructive dialogue between the countries.

READ MORE | 9 things you didn’t know about King Willem Alexander

The Dutch parliament made clear earlier this year that no Dutch minister, king, or representative should attend the World Cup.

In other words, the House of Representatives is not too happy about the cabinet’s decision to prioritise football over human rights.

Energy vs. human rights

The Netherlands is one of many countries hit by the current energy crisis, and many extraordinary tactics have been on the table to cope with the situation. The latest, it seems, is that the Dutch king and his cabinet should go to Qatar to watch football.

READ MORE | All you need to know about the Dutch energy subsidy and price cap

Yep, the Dutch government has stated that maintaining a good relationship with the oil-dripping nation of Qatar is of great importance for tackling the energy crisis. This concern has not been enough to convince many other European leaders, however.

Rutte has stated that energy concerns are not more important than the human rights violations in Qatar, but critics have pointed out that the optics aren’t great, considering thousands of workers have died during the preparations for the world cup.

What do you think of the Dutch cabinet’s decision to go to Qatar? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Bodies of missing Hebe (10) and supervisor (26) likely found in submerged car
Next article
Surprise, surprise! NS will operate fewer trains from November 7
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Surprise, surprise! NS will operate fewer trains from November 7

NS announces fewer trains running during off-peak hours and fewer intercity trains overall, starting from November 7. Our old friend,...
Liana Pereira -

Latest posts

The ultimate guide to owning a dog in Amsterdam

Mihály Droppa - 0
Believe it or not, the bustling Dutch capital is made for dogs! There are plenty of parks and dog-friendly spots around the city where...

How Dutch design became a pinnacle (and what to expect in the future)

Juni Moltubak - 0
In everything from fashion to industrial design, Dutch design has been characterised by both minimalism and unconventionality. Join us in counting down to Dutch...

5 English-teaching yoga studios in The Hague to get your mat out for

Laila Robles Martínez - 0
Craving some yoga in The Hague but have no idea what it means when your teacher says de berg? Then an English-language class is...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X