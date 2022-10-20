Dutch cabinet will go to Qatar for World Cup, and the king might too

The Dutch cabinet will send a delegation to the football World Cup in Qatar, despite the ongoing human rights violations in the country.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has not ruled out that the King of the Netherlands will attend the event as well, writes the NOS.

The Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hoekstra, also defended the cabinet’s decision to go to Qatar.

He claims that the Dutch not going to the World Cup will not lead to any real change in Qatar’s behaviour, and might even damage the constructive dialogue between the countries.

The Dutch parliament made clear earlier this year that no Dutch minister, king, or representative should attend the World Cup.

In other words, the House of Representatives is not too happy about the cabinet’s decision to prioritise football over human rights.

Energy vs. human rights

The Netherlands is one of many countries hit by the current energy crisis, and many extraordinary tactics have been on the table to cope with the situation. The latest, it seems, is that the Dutch king and his cabinet should go to Qatar to watch football.

Yep, the Dutch government has stated that maintaining a good relationship with the oil-dripping nation of Qatar is of great importance for tackling the energy crisis. This concern has not been enough to convince many other European leaders, however.

Rutte has stated that energy concerns are not more important than the human rights violations in Qatar, but critics have pointed out that the optics aren’t great, considering thousands of workers have died during the preparations for the world cup.

