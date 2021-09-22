It’s happening! a tax-free work-from-home allowance may be coming your way

There was no golden carriage, no waving from the balcony, no pomp and circumstance. However, yesterday was indeed Budget Day in the Netherlands — and though you might not have noticed the ceremony, you’ll definitely notice what it’ll do to your paycheck.

Namely, the fact that Dutch government has (finally!) factored hybrid working into the new Tax Plan for 2022. So, people who continue to work from home can receive €2 per day, tax-free, to cover their extra costs, reports the NOS. 🥳

Long-awaited

Is this the most stingy thing we’ve seen Dutch people do? Perhaps!

After one and a half years of complaining about the extra costs of electricity, gas, toilet paper, and the lack of shitty office coffees, the Dutch finally won their work from home compensation.

Moral of the story: complain long enough and you’ll get what you want? 👀

The employers’ association AWNB is expecting a lot of enthusiasm for the new scheme. “We expect that many employers will give a home-work allowance. The administrative burden will not be too bad, because many employers nowadays also have an automated system for how many days people work at home or at the office,” they told the NOS.

But too late?

According to the Federation of Dutch Trade Unions (FNV), €2 should be enough to cover the additional costs of water, electricity, heating, coffee, tea and toilet paper when working from home.

But although collective labour agreements have now been made for the tax-free work from home compensation, not everyone will benefit.

The FNV highlights that it’s mainly the government, financial, and IT sectors that’ll benefit from the new Tax Plan. Many other sectors are already sending their employees back to the office — without any compensation.

People on Twitter also picked up on this:

Ik gun ambtenaren alles maar het is te gek voor woorden dat de zorg moet smeken en bidden voor hogere lonen en dat de ambtenaren eea zo maar gaan krijgen. Oa een thuiswerkvergoeding ??!! — Jack van Gelder (@jackvangelder) September 30, 2020 “I wish civil servants everything, but it is too crazy for words that the care must beg and pray for higher wages and that the civil servants will get things just like that. A work from home allowance??!!”

Het contrast wordt nu wel erg groot. Ondernemers gaan op de fles, jongeren vereenzamen achter hun laptop, de medische nevenschade is enorm en er is geen geld voor de zorgmedewerkers. Maar ambtenaren krijgen een thuiswerkvergoeding?!#COVID19 #PCRgate #FVD https://t.co/Bym5DQDqEL — Wybren van Haga (@WybrenvanHaga) September 28, 2020 “The contrast is now very great. Entrepreneurs are going bankrupt, young people are lonely behind their laptops, the medical collateral damage is enormous and there is no money for the healthcare workers. But civil servants get a work-from-home allowance?!”

Choose between tax free work from home or travel allowance

For a person who works from home full time, the new allowance will mean receiving just under €500 net per year.

People who work partly from home and partly from the office must make agreements with their employer about which days they’ll receive the work from home allowance and which days they’ll receive a travel allowance. The two cannot be combined in one day. 🤷‍♀️

Feature Image: Girtss/Depositphotos