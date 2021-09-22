Confidence in King Willem-Alexander falls — but his pay rises (to €1 million!)

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
Support for King Willem-Alexander is currently at an all-time low. Meanwhile, he’s due for a raise — in 2022 the King’s salary will, for the first time, be more than €1 million.

Every year Dutchies are surveyed on how they feel about the king, the royal family, and well… politics in general.

The most recent survey showed that confidence in King Willem-Alexander has declined. On King’s Day this year, 57% of Dutchies indicated that they have confidence in the monarch. The NOS reports that around Budget Day, it’s now only 44%.

2020 was a bad year for the King

In the run-up to King’s Day 2020 — the days when we were making sourdough and lockdowns were still kind of peaceful — 76% of all Dutchies indicated that they had a reasonable amount of confidence in the King. By December 2020, that number had plummeted to 47% — not his year!

He’s done a couple of things over the past year that haven’t been great for his public image. Think going on holiday to Greece mid-pandemic, 🌊 ignoring the coronavirus rules during the football festivities, ⚽️ and closing down part of the Kroondomein Het Loo national park — allegedly so he can hunt. 🦌

Still due for a raise

Despite the overwhelming decline of Dutchies confidence in the King, the monarch will still be getting a salary increase next year, RTL Nieuws reports. His constitutional benefit will increase from €998,000, so that for the first time ever it exceeds a whopping €1 million. 😳 💸

What are your thoughts on the dwindling confidence in the King, and his €1 million salary? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Mauvries/Depositphotos

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

