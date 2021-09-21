Budget Day 2021: moral of the story — we must wait to see big changes

It’s the third Tuesday of September. On this Prinsjesdag, King Willem-Alexander delivered his annual speech from the Hague with a reflection on last year’s events.

As the annual event goes, Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day) or Budget Day is the ceremonial day of events when the Dutch government presents its budget plan for the new year for legislative approval.

However, due to the scaled-back coronavirus measures of the event, added to the limitations of the Dutch cabinet since it’s in an outgoing position, this wasn’t exactly traditional in that sense.

Handling of earthquake damage in Groningen, too slow & laborious. And because of critical flaws in child-benefit system, government did people serious injustice, both literally & figuratively. In both cases, mistakes must be remedied.



Short and sweet

Much like last year’s event, no big Prinsjesdag ceremonious bells and whistles happened this year: no golden carriage tour, no balcony scene, and the event was moved again to the Grote Kerk for the extra space as opposed to its traditional Ridderzaal location.

Additionally, since the current Dutch cabinet has resigned without a replacement yet, minor budget suggestions on existing Dutch matters for 2022 such as housing and CO2 emissions were given by the outgoing Dutch Minister of Finance, Wopke Hoekstra.

The King’s speech

King Willem-Alexander’s speech this year was wrapped in a tone of hope about the economy and community to the people of the Netherlands: “Fortunately, the Dutch economy is in good shape, certainly in comparison with other countries. That is a testament to the Netherlands’ innovative business community, and it offers hope to people who are currently on the sidelines.” the King noted.

Meanwhile, all major economic decisions were temporarily placed on hold for the future cabinet. “Major new choices for the longer term are up to the next cabinet. At the same time, that does not relieve the incumbent government of the obligation to do what is necessary,” says King Willem-Alexander in his speech.

The King’s speech this year also drew a bigger emphasis on reflecting on last year’s major events in the Netherlands. From coronavirus losses, the murder of journalist Peter R. de Vries, and flood as a result of climate change.

In light of last’s year events in the Netherlands, the King said in his Prinsjesdag speech, “We can handle a lot.”



