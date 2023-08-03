Dutch thrift store casually finds live PYTHON in its sorting centre

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-royal-python-in-ball-looking-out
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/81136920/stock-photo-python-royal-python.html

Imagine you’re going about your business at work, then sssssurprise! You have a visitor… and it’s a snake!

The staff at the sorting centre of Weer & Co in Dordrecht had a shock on Wednesday when they came across something we’re sure they didn’t know how to sort — a royal python! 🐍

Sssstay calm and carry on

While many of us would surely want to scream and jump up on the table at the slithery surprise, the staff at the thrift store’s clothing sorting centre didn’t.

They stayed remarkably calm and casually called the animal care centre Louterbloem, reports AD.

The dierenambulance workers took the non-venomous constrictor snake with them and are now looking for the owner.

@rock_n_roll_reptile #rock_n_roll_reptile #snake #reptile #python #ballpython #royalpython #cleopatra #petsnake #herpetology #zoology #education ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

Well, when you think of it that way, you can’t help but feel sorry for the little guy. He’s just someone’s lost pet. Wait a minute… how do you lose your royal python? 🤨

Someone has some splaining to do! 😉

Would you stay calm if you found a snake at your workplace? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
