Amazing drone shots of Dutch tulip fields (and beautiful Dutch cities): photo report

Colourful tulip fields offer some of the most picturesque sceneries in the Netherlands! Plus, we’ve got an extra bonus of beautiful cities in the Netherlands at the end.

To bring you some incredible drone shots of the Dutch tulip fields, we’ve teamed up with the talented Dutch photographer Arden (also known as arden_nl on Instagram).

Enjoy how the different colours of the best flower fields come together for the perfect shot. 📸

Just look at these beauties! Image: @arden_nl

The tulip fields near Lisse and Keukenhof

Lisse — a town just southwest of Amsterdam — is mostly famous for the Keukenhof, which is located here. A place that should be on every tourist’s bucket list, Keukenhof is truly a treat for the eyes and a perfect way to spend a day in the summer.

The tulips of Lisse in the Netherlands. Image: @arden_nl

Could you ever get enough of Dutch tulips? Image: @arden_nl

You can hop on your bike, or take your car and drive around enjoying the sight. You can even take the train or bus here and then go on a long walk through the fields.

Just imagine driving through this gorgeous tulip field on your way to work. Image: @arden_nl

The Dutch tulips fields in Noordwijkerhout

Noordwijkerhout is located in the west of the Duin- en Bollenstreek region (Dune and Bulb region) of the Netherlands, which is also a tourists’ and locals’ favourite because of the flower fields and coastal dunes. It is located close to Leiden and it’s one of the best places to see flower fields in the Netherlands.

Noordwijkerhout is another place with gorgeous flower fields. Image: @arden_nl

While walking in the tulip fields is not possible as it could damage them, you can still enjoy the views from all the possible angles thanks to Arden’s video.

The different sides of Amsterdam

Arden takes photos of not only tulip fields but also other picturesque locations across the Netherlands. He perfectly captures the atmosphere of Amsterdam in November, when the temperatures are cooling down, and the weather is getting a bit more grey.

Amsterdam in November is gorgeous with the lights reflected on the canals. Image: @arden_nl

Amsterdam covered in snow also has its magic. The temperatures are getting colder, and everyone is trying to find a way to make their indoors cosier. When snow falls, people come out to play in the streets.

One of the rare times that Amsterdam was covered in a blanket of snow. Image: @arden_nl

Ever been to the pride parade in Amsterdam? This is what it looks like from up above! Everyone should participate in these parades to stand with our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters because the city used to be a lot less gay-friendly. We still have a long way to go to make sure there’s LGBTQ+ equality.

Have you ever been to the Amsterdam pride? Image: @arden_nl

Beautiful photos of Rotterdam

Rotterdam is home to many different nationalities. The city has a tragic history where most of it was bombed during World War II. The resilience of Rotterdammers has kept the city going, and Rotterdam is now known for its quirky architecture and multicultural fervour.

There are plenty of fun things to do in Rotterdam for free, and marvelling at these epic buildings is definitely one of them.

Rotterdam’s beautiful modern skyline from above. Image: @arden_nl

The old city of Nijmegen

Did you know that Nijmegen is the oldest city in the Netherlands? It has existed for more than 2,000 years when it was first recognised as Noviomagus during Roman times.

The oldest city in the Netherlands, Nijmegen. Image: @arden_nl

Giethoorn, the Venice of the Netherlands

Sometimes called the Venice of the Netherlands, Giethoorn is a beautiful Dutch town with long winding canals which you can explore on a boat.

The perfect way to spend the day in Giethoorn is just by enjoying the beautiful nature this town has to offer. If you’re looking for beautiful Dutch towns that are not Amsterdam, this is the place to go!

Quirky Zaandam pictures

A photographers’ favourite and a town known for its windmill park Zaanse Schans, Zaandam has a lot to offer in terms of quirky and colourful architecture.

Have you seen this hotel before?! Image: @arden_nl

Beautiful Kasteel de Haar

This castle in Utrecht is supposed to be one of the most luxurious castles in the Netherlands. Built in 1391, the castle grounds stretch for 135 acres. The castle’s gardens were largely destroyed in WWII, but after that, they were restored so that everyone could enjoy them again.

This is one of the Netherlands’ most popular castles. Image: @arden_nl

The Netherlands has so much to offer, and this is just a glimpse of it. If you love these images as much as we do, make sure to head over to Arden’s Instagram, Facebook page, or website, where you’ll find plenty more incredible shots of the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Arden/Supplied

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in April 2019, and was fully updated in August 2023 for your reading pleasure.