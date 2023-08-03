Photo ReportTravelDay Trips

Amazing drone shots of Dutch tulip fields (and beautiful Dutch cities): photo report

Kavana Desai
Kavana Desai

Colourful tulip fields offer some of the most picturesque sceneries in the Netherlands! Plus, we’ve got an extra bonus of beautiful cities in the Netherlands at the end. 

To bring you some incredible drone shots of the Dutch tulip fields, we’ve teamed up with the talented Dutch photographer Arden (also known as arden_nl on Instagram).

Enjoy how the different colours of the best flower fields come together for the perfect shot. 📸

Colourful-pink-Dutch-tulip-fields
Just look at these beauties! Image: @arden_nl

The tulip fields near Lisse and Keukenhof

Lisse — a town just southwest of Amsterdam — is mostly famous for the Keukenhof, which is located here. A place that should be on every tourist’s bucket list, Keukenhof is truly a treat for the eyes and a perfect way to spend a day in the summer.

Colourful-dutch-tulip-fields-near-town-drone-photography
The tulips of Lisse in the Netherlands. Image: @arden_nl
Dutch-colourful-tulip-fields-next-to-windmill-drone-photography
Could you ever get enough of Dutch tulips? Image: @arden_nl

You can hop on your bike, or take your car and drive around enjoying the sight. You can even take the train or bus here and then go on a long walk through the fields.

Dutch-tulip-fields-drone-photography
Just imagine driving through this gorgeous tulip field on your way to work. Image: @arden_nl
tulip-fields-Netherlands-photography
Just look at these beauties! Image: @arden_nl

The Dutch tulips fields in Noordwijkerhout

Noordwijkerhout is located in the west of the Duin- en Bollenstreek region (Dune and Bulb region) of the Netherlands, which is also a tourists’ and locals’ favourite because of the flower fields and coastal dunes. It is located close to Leiden and it’s one of the best places to see flower fields in the Netherlands.

Dutch-tulip-fields-drone-photography
Noordwijkerhout is another place with gorgeous flower fields. Image: @arden_nl

While walking in the tulip fields is not possible as it could damage them, you can still enjoy the views from all the possible angles thanks to Arden’s video.

The different sides of Amsterdam

Arden takes photos of not only tulip fields but also other picturesque locations across the Netherlands. He perfectly captures the atmosphere of Amsterdam in November, when the temperatures are cooling down, and the weather is getting a bit more grey.

Amsterdam-at-night-in-autumn-lights-photography
Amsterdam in November is gorgeous with the lights reflected on the canals. Image: @arden_nl

Amsterdam covered in snow also has its magic. The temperatures are getting colder, and everyone is trying to find a way to make their indoors cosier. When snow falls, people come out to play in the streets.

Drone-photo-of-Amsterdam-canals-under-snow
One of the rare times that Amsterdam was covered in a blanket of snow. Image: @arden_nl

Ever been to the pride parade in Amsterdam? This is what it looks like from up above! Everyone should participate in these parades to stand with our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters because the city used to be a lot less gay-friendly. We still have a long way to go to make sure there’s LGBTQ+ equality.

Drone-photography-of-Amsterdam-canals-during-pride
Have you ever been to the Amsterdam pride? Image: @arden_nl

Beautiful photos of Rotterdam

Rotterdam is home to many different nationalities. The city has a tragic history where most of it was bombed during World War II. The resilience of Rotterdammers has kept the city going, and Rotterdam is now known for its quirky architecture and multicultural fervour.

There are plenty of fun things to do in Rotterdam for free, and marvelling at these epic buildings is definitely one of them.

Rotterdam-skyline-drone-photography
Rotterdam’s beautiful modern skyline from above. Image: @arden_nl

The old city of Nijmegen

Did you know that Nijmegen is the oldest city in the Netherlands? It has existed for more than 2,000 years when it was first recognised as Noviomagus during Roman times.

Nijmegen-old-city-the-Netherlands-photography
The oldest city in the Netherlands, Nijmegen. Image: @arden_nl

Giethoorn, the Venice of the Netherlands

Sometimes called the Venice of the Netherlands, Giethoorn is a beautiful Dutch town with long winding canals which you can explore on a boat.

The perfect way to spend the day in Giethoorn is just by enjoying the beautiful nature this town has to offer. If you’re looking for beautiful Dutch towns that are not Amsterdam, this is the place to go!

Giethoorn-town-the-Netherlands-drone-photograph
Picturesque Giethoorn. Image: @arden_nl

Quirky Zaandam pictures

A photographers’ favourite and a town known for its windmill park Zaanse Schans, Zaandam has a lot to offer in terms of quirky and colourful architecture.

Quirky-Zaandam-near-Amsterdam-the-Netherlands-drone-photography
Have you seen this hotel before?! Image: @arden_nl

Beautiful Kasteel de Haar

This castle in Utrecht is supposed to be one of the most luxurious castles in the Netherlands. Built in 1391, the castle grounds stretch for 135 acres. The castle’s gardens were largely destroyed in WWII, but after that, they were restored so that everyone could enjoy them again.

Kastel-de-haar-the-Netherlands-Utrecht-drone-photography
This is one of the Netherlands’ most popular castles. Image: @arden_nl

The Netherlands has so much to offer, and this is just a glimpse of it. If you love these images as much as we do, make sure to head over to Arden’s Instagram, Facebook page, or website, where you’ll find plenty more incredible shots of the Netherlands.

Which one of the places featured here would you love to visit the most? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: Arden/Supplied
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in April 2019, and was fully updated in August 2023 for your reading pleasure.

Previous article
Dutch thrift store casually finds live PYTHON in its sorting centre
Next article
Best supermarkets in the Netherlands: the international’s guide
Kavana Desai
Kavana Desaihttps://medium.com/@kavanadesai
Coping with the aftermath of her 3-year stint in the Netherlands, Kavana is a writer, content creator and editor for DutchReview. Hailing from India, she frequently blogs about the Netherlands, being Indian in the Netherlands, and everything in between. She envisions herself to one day be the youngest person to win that Nobel Prize for Literature (she is also not very humble but welcomes only constructive criticism). In the meantime, she fills her days with writing for DutchReview, writing her master's thesis on art theft, and writing fiction that will hopefully see the light of day soon.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Amsterdam

Is smoking weed in Amsterdam legal? (+ 5 best coffeeshops!)

You've arrived in Amsterdam, you're ready to hit the coffeeshops, but wait: Is smoking weed in Amsterdam legal? You're not the...
Lyna Meyrer -
Haarlem

18 charming things to do in Haarlem

So, you’ve managed to find your way to Haarlem, Netherlands, otherwise known as ‘little Amsterdam’. However, now that you’ve landed in...
Heather Slevin -
Day Trips

Best windmill site in the Netherlands: Kinderdijk or Zaanse Schans?

It's not just all about Kinderdijk or Zaanse Schans, but these are the places everyone flocks to in the Netherlands....
Emma Brown -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Amsterdam

Is smoking weed in Amsterdam legal? (+ 5 best coffeeshops!)

You've arrived in Amsterdam, you're ready to hit the coffeeshops, but wait: Is smoking weed in Amsterdam legal? You're not the...
Lyna Meyrer -

Latest posts

8 books about the Netherlands you need to read

Ailish Lalor - 6
Grey and rainy days are no exception in the Netherlands, and there's nothing better than curling up inside with a book to while them...

Here are the happiest (and saddest) places to live in the Netherlands

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Which town in the Netherlands makes the happiest residents? It's the big showdown between the Dutch cities. 💪 The Dutch are almost always at the...

The most open-minded country on earth? Nee, 50% of Dutchies think Pride is too ‘extreme’

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Ah, the Netherlands: progressive and easy-going, right? ...Right? Well, maybe wrong, for the 50% of Dutchies who don't support Amsterdam Pride celebrations. Yep. In...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.