Here’s why your Dutch train ticket is getting pricier (despite a surge in delays!)

Choo chewing up your money! 💸

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
train in amsterdam centraal bringing people to work near Amsterdam
As anyone who’s used the Dutch rail system in the past year knows, the steep ticket prices feel like the NS adding insult to injury — especially after countless delays and stranded trains. 🚆👀

However, with the NS reporting a €191 million loss for 2023 (as reported by the NOS), the rail carrier is left scrambling to find a solution to its current nosedive into the red. 📉

And that solution? Hike up ticket prices even further.

But why!?

Though a comparatively smaller loss than a year earlier, the rail company has already been forced to increase the prices of most train tickets.

Unfortunately, this price hike hasn’t been sufficient to battle inflation and the growing costs plaguing the company.

photo-of-busy-ns-trains-rotterdam-station-netherlands
The number of rail travellers has also not increased to pre-2019 numbers — despite what the packed carriages may tell you!

As reported by the NOS, this means that a much larger rate increase will be on the cards for 2025 — amounting to more than 10%.

However, that 10% could well be a conservative estimate. According to NS CEO Wouter Koolmees, there could actually be “a double price increase for tickets”, AD reports

Ageing infrastructure and delayed deliveries

Another thorn in the NS’ side appears to have been the Netherlands’ own ageing rail infrastructure.

For example, NS CEO Koolmees pointed to defective viaducts along the HSL (high-speed railway line), growing subsidence along the Zeeland line, and the work that needed to be carried out near Rotterdam and Schiphol.

In addition to this, the delayed delivery of new ICNGs (Intercity Nieuwe Generatie trains) due to issues along the HSL also impacted the NS’ rail plans.

Staff shortages are also currently being dealt with

The NS is certainly no stranger to the resulting chaos from staff shortages, having previously been forced to cancel trains due to staffing issues in 2022.

Although recruiting staff is still an ongoing issue, AD reports that around 3,715 new employees were hired — of which 1,006 are to become new train conductors and drivers.

It’s hoped that this surge in new recruits will allow the NS to run a smoother timetable over the coming period with far fewer delays.

What do you think of a possible price hike in NS train tickets? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

