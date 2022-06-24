Fewer NS trains this weekend due to more staff shortages

NS is planning to run fewer trains this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on a number of routes throughout the Netherlands — and this might just disrupt your weekend plans. 😒

Usually, you’re able to travel reasonably fast and comfortable in the Netherlands with the country’s supertastic transportation system. 🤩

However, the national railway operator NS has been facing some major burnouts when it comes to its staff members — and train services are dwindling.

What train lines are we talking about here?

On Friday, NS is planning to run fewer intercity trains running between the following train stations:

  • The Hague Central
  • Utrecht Central
  • Amersfoort Central
  • Rotterdam Central
  • Dordrecht Central

NS has asked people to check whether their train is running on the journey planner, reports NU.nl. (Oh, trusted friend.)

They have also shared that more information about which train services will be affected will be announced at a later date.

What’s with all the staff shortage?

As of right now, the Dutch railway company has about 1,100 job vacancies available at the company.

And why are people leaving exactly? Well, the outflow of staff is actually due to early retirement. The aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic has also left many absentees and job openings.

So if you’re looking to be a conductor or join the NS staff, be our guest because they’re certainly hiring! 😉

Got any thoughts on this? Or feelings to share (like annoyance)? Let it all out in the comments below! 👇

Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

