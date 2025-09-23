- Advertisement -

Why pay €29 in taxes to fly from Amsterdam when you can hop across the border, grab a bratwurst and save some money?

That is the question more and more Dutch travellers seem to be asking, and the answer is increasingly “Auf Wiedersehen, Schiphol.”

According to AD, in 2024 alone, a record-breaking 2.3 million Dutch travellers packed their suitcases and headed to Germany’s border airports, mostly Düsseldorf and Weeze.

That’s not a gentle flow; it’s a full-on flood

Düsseldorf welcomed 1.5 million Dutchies last year, 25% more than the year before.

Weeze, meanwhile, is practically a Dutch colony at this point: 40% of its passengers are from the Netherlands.

Why the mass migration eastward? Flying from Germany is cheaper.

For example, compared to a €29 air passenger tax on intra-European flights, Germany keeps it to a modest €15.

And Dutch airports are only getting more expensive

German airports become even more appealing when you consider that, starting in 2027, Dutch flight taxes are set to climb even higher: €47 for medium-haul flights and €71 for long-haul.

And not even KLM’s legendary sandwich can sweeten the deal this time.

Speaking with AD, director Frank Radstake of the Dutch Association of Airline Travel Agencies (ANVR) warns that the Netherlands is “pricing itself out of the market.”

Translation: if you want Dutch travellers to stay in the Netherlands, maybe don’t make flying from here feel like buying champagne on a beer budget.

A trend that will continue

Government research predicts 45,000 Dutch travellers will ditch home airports for foreign ones in 2030.

A spokesperson for Düsseldorf Airport tells AD, “We expect growth to continue. We estimate that the number of Dutch passengers could increase to two million in the coming years.”

So, picture it: Dutch holidaymakers will keep filling up their cars, blasting André Hazes on the radio, and happily driving an extra hour to Germany.

Because what’s a bit of Autobahn traffic compared to saving at least €14 per person (and maybe enjoying better airport coffee while you’re at it)?

Are you loyal to Schiphol, or will you be rolling your suitcase across the border next time? Drop your travel hacks in the comments.