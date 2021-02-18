We’re one step closer to standing in a mosh pit: Dutch virologists have developed a nasal spray that protects you against coronavirus for up to 24 hours.

The researchers from Erasmus MC in Rotterdam say the spray could be used by travellers and by those attending festivals and concerts.

The virus inhibitor prevents the virus from entering the cells in the nose and making its way to the lungs. The virus is unable to multiply if the spray is used. Even better, the spray doesn’t need to be refrigerated, so it can be used on the go for an extra boost of protection.

Visiting family and friends

Virologist Rory de Vries told AD that the spray can “protect yourself from housemates who are infected,” or when visiting infected relatives.

The drug has so far proved effective when tested on ferrets. They received one spray a day and were found to be protected against multiple strains of COVID-19, including the South African and British variants.

Feature Image: ThorstenF/Pixabay