2/3 of Dutchies want a tougher approach to climate change

Chloe Lovatt
Since the Netherlands is likely to be harder hit by rising sea levels, it makes sense that the Dutch are worried about climate change. In a study commissioned by RTL Nieuws, two out of three Dutchies think the cabinet needs to be doing more to combat it.

This research comes out a week after it was revealed that the Dutch government is responsible for 20% of the country’s carbon footprint. It’s not surprising that people think it could be pulling it’s weight a bit more.

It turns out a lot of Dutchies care about the climate. Nearly 80% of those surveyed said they were concerned about climate change. The survey was conducted on a representative group of people aged 15 or older.

Industry also plays a part

More than half of respondents think that the government isn’t doing enough to tackle climate change, and 50% think it hasn’t taken enough action in recent years. But the Dutch government isn’t the only one to blame.

Even though they think the government should lend more of a helping hand, 9 out of 10 surveyed think that large industrial companies need to do more to curb carbon emissions.

There’s still (some) time

On Monday, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released their conclusions. Despite noting that the climate has irreversibly changed thanks to human influence, there is still a chance to save it if we act now.

However, reducing global warming means we have to take immediate action on a global scale. We can stabilise our climate if carbon emissions fall drastically.

What do you think? Does the government need to be doing more to tackle climate change? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: kodda/Depositphotos

 

  1. Without carbon dioxide, plants would basically starve and die, even if you had plenty of SUN, lots of water and even extra fertilizer. The talk about climate change from the Left, Provides plenty of fertilizer but without carbon dioxide plant life and thus all life on our planet is doomed. Climate change supporters are like those Democrats during the Vietnam war who said, “we must destroy the village in order to save it”.

