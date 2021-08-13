Not all victims of GGD data theft informed — likely many more than first reported

In January, it was revealed that the GGD had suffered a data leak. Now, an investigation by RTL Nieuws reports that many victims of the leak weren’t informed — and the breach appears to be larger than initially reported.

Did you receive a coronavirus test or a vaccine through the GGD? Then you will have given over personal information including your date of birth, address, full name, BSN, and telephone number.

This is the information that was leaked during the data breach. Initially, the GGD reported that 1,250 people in their systems had fallen victim to the breach.

Many not informed of the leak

However, criminals are now selling lists with the information of thousands of people online, RTL Nieuws reports.

When journalists obtained a list containing the personal information of 600 people, they decided to call 10 random victims and ask if they were aware that their data was being sold.

And were they? No. The GGD hadn’t contacted them at all. Some had no idea that their information was leaked, one victim asking “Why have I not been informed by the GGD, and why can’t they see that my data has been stolen?”

Others already suspected that their data may have been leaked. One victim said, “But that I haven’t heard anything is really not okay, I expected at least a letter with an apology.”

More victims than initially claimed

Indeed, the list of 600 names was just the beginning of what was offered by criminals online. Based on this, it is expected that there are many victims of data breaches at the GGD.

A spokesperson for the GGD confirmed to RTL Nieuws that the actual number of victims remains unknown, saying “It is not clear when the police will complete the investigation and whether there are any more victims.”

Feature Image: Andrew Neel/Pexels