From clouds and rain to sun and droughts: here's the weather this week

The Dutch weather is keeping us on our toes with a couple of surprise showers this week, but make no mistake: the summer season is not over yet. ☀️

Yesterday, the week started on a pretty sunny note, while today’s skies will see a few clouds in the morning.

We just woke up to 14 to 17 degrees and some local showers here in the Netherlands, but we can expect a warm and dry afternoon, with up to 31 degrees and little wind.

Grab the sunscreen (again…)

From Wednesday, you’ll have to start preparing for hot-hot-hot and dry weather, according to Weerplaza.

The sun will be bright, the wind will be calm, and the temperatures will stay in the high twenties to low thirties almost everywhere in the country.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with tropical conditions in some areas, so don’t forget the sunscreen! 🧴

After the sun comes… uncertainty

Friday is still an uncertain case, but chances are that it’ll stay quite hot. However, as we’ve seen before, several warm and dry days in a row means that some thunderstorms might be on the horizon.

READ MORE | Expected rain not enough to reduce water shortages in the Netherlands

Unfortunately, if you think a shower on Friday will get us out of the depressing drought we’ve been in for the past few weeks, you’re mistaken.

The rain might not even bless us with its presence, and if it does, it’ll probably just be small, local falls.

Will the summer end soon?

The weekend is (also) uncertain, but at least the weather will be much cooler than the rest of the week — at least on the coast. We can hope for some rain — though a thunderstorm or two is also not unlikely.

READ MORE | Five things to do during the Dutch summer when it (inevitably) rains

However, most rain showers will probably fall in our neighbouring countries before the clouds reach us here in the Netherlands. We’ll simply have to wait and see, and accept the uncertain weather conditions like the good Dutchies that we are!

What are your plans for this week? As uncertain as the Dutch weather? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
