Buckle up! Airline tickets are going to get much more expensive

From next winter, we’ll be seeing sky-high fares for flights in and outside of Europe. So, fasten your seatbelts and your wallets, it’s going to be a costly ride! 🛫

Unless you’re considering renting a camper van for your upcoming trip to Italy, transportation is going to cost you an arm and a leg.

This isn’t to say that travelling on a budget is a thing of the past. However, it’s not hard to wonder why all these flights are becoming so much more expensive.

More expensive? Why?!

According to De Telegraaf, it all boils down to the sharp increase in airport charges, the flight tax, a soaring price tag on kerosene, and a plummeting euro exchange rate.

READ MORE | The world’s oldest airline? That’s from the Netherlands, of course

The airport charges at Schiphol rose by 37% — which brings the flight tax up from €8 to €24.

The exchange rate of the dollar, which has steeply risen against the euro, doesn’t do airfares any good either. If the euro continues to tumble, it’ll affect fuel costs, and airlines will have no choice but to bring out the big bucks. 💸

Kerosene plays the ultimate role in soaring airfares

While this certainly did a number on flight prices, it’s the cost of kerosene that will leave those charges surging — which rose by a whopping 50% since the beginning of the year. 😲

Air France-KLM holds out hope that the cost of kerosene won’t lead to more expensive tickets, but society deems otherwise and foresees it almost doubling in the next year.

Was going to say that I left lots of things unfinished today, but at least I booked my flight. And then I remembered I just compared the prices and didn’t book any flights. 🙂 — HB ✨🏳️‍🌈 (ongoing DTIYS) (@HerminiaBrody) August 23, 2022

At least it’ll do good by one thing (and one thing only): more expensive plane fuel means less desire for air flight, meaning less damage to the environment. 🌳

READ MORE | Dutch gas prices break yet another record, cabinet calls for higher wages

“Because the price for alternative kerosene is linked to that of regular kerosene. It is a pity that the government does not allow the flight tax to flow back into a contribution for cleaner aviation,” CEO of Transavia, Marcel de Nooijer, tells De Telegraaf.

Ticket prices for dirt-cheap airlines also given an extra boost

The CEO of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, expects the average ticket price for chintzy flights to rise from €40 to €50 in the coming winter.

With that being said, it might be worthwhile to save your wallet from impending doom and travel more affordably.

However, if you opt to stomach the higher costs in an effort to fly overseas, we wish you luck in searching for those ultra-rare flight deals. 😬

What do you think about the upcoming increase in flight tickets? Tell us in the comments below! 👇