Dutch woman causes two car accidents, then gets hit by a car

A 56-year-old woman unleashed chaos on the A12 on Tuesday morning after causing two separate collisions and THEN getting hit by a car herself. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Yesterday at around 7:20 AM, the woman collided with one car. She then walked several times across the A12 highway near Zoetermeer, causing a further collision before she was struck by a car, reports NU.nl.

Walking on foot across the highway

You may be wondering how on earth one woman can cause so much chaos — the answer is simple: she walked where people really shouldn’t walk. Let’s break this all down.

The woman first drove into another vehicle while on the A12 slip road in the direction of Utrecht. However, she then continued by car onto the highway straight after the accident.

According to the police, the woman then stopped her car on the left side of the highway and got out of the car. She then tried to walk across the road in the direction of The Hague, causing another collision between two cars.

Luckily, the woman wasn’t hit and walked away without injuries. She then tried to walk back to her car — now on the other side of the road.

After walking a few hundred meters on the highway, she was hit by a car. Luckily, she only sustained minor injuries.

Delays on the A12

The result of the accidents? As the police say: “chaos”, writes NU.nl.

Op de #A12 bij Zoetermeer zijn in beide richtingen ongelukken gebeurd. In de richting van Utrecht is de weg dicht. Verkeer wordt vanaf knp. Prins Clausplein omgeleid via de A4/A3/A20. In dit artikel lees je meer 👇 https://t.co/f3jO1G8cSb — Rijkswaterstaat Verkeersinformatie (@RWSverkeersinfo) April 18, 2023

Translation: Accidents have occurred in both directions on the #A12 near Zoetermeer. The road is closed in the direction of Utrecht. Traffic starts from knp. Prins Clausplein diverted via the A4/A3/A20. You can read more in this article.

The A12 side in the direction of Utrecht and the left lane in the opposite direction were closed until about 9 AM that morning — during peak travel times.

Once the woman’s treatment at the hospital is completed, she will be considered a suspect by the police.

