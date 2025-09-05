Caught on camera: Dutch worker fired after snorting drugs on the job

- Advertisement -

A shocking video of a Flexkozijn B.V. employee snorting drugs inside a company vehicle has gone viral, prompting swift action from the window frame company based in Goor.

The footage, which surfaced on X and Reddit, shows the worker doing drugs in the driver’s seat of a company van.

The video quickly gained traction online, racking up more than 267,700 views on X alone.

Speculation spread rapidly, with some users suggesting the man in the clip was one of the company’s owners.

The company’s response

Despite the chatter online, Flexkozijn co-owner Steven Vrielink tells AD, “That is not the case.”

Leroy Elias, the other co-owner, confirms that the employee in question was immediately fired on Monday, September 1.

They stressed that the incident took place after working hours, while the man was on his way home after dropping off a colleague. 👇

Hij ramt je kozijnen in record tijd erin pic.twitter.com/pv7QfNpJid — Jef (@rallyjef3) September 2, 2025

The owners claim the video damaged the company’s image.

“We are a small company with 25 people employed. We know all our people well and absolutely did not expect this. Certainly not from the employee in question,” says Elias.

The owners added that the online attention has resulted in dozens of calls from customers and others concerned about the company’s standards.

Despite the uproar, Flexkozijn pointed out that it has built a solid reputation over the past decade, with a 4.5-star rating on Google.

They also criticised the individual who uploaded the video, arguing that the decision to post it online has unnecessarily harmed the business.

The legal side

Employment lawyer Han Dunhof weighed in on the case, noting that the immediate dismissal was legally justified. The fact that the company’s logo and branding were clearly visible in the footage strengthened the employer’s position.

He says to AD, “As a customer of a window frame company, you don’t want drug-using mechanics in your home either.”

He added that the former employee could even be held liable for the reputational damage caused to Flexkozijn.

