💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Caught on camera: Dutch worker fired after snorting drugs on the job

When a video becomes a PR crisis

NewsCrime
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Last updated
1 minute read
Picture-of-lines-of-drugs
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/man-cocaine.html?filter=all&qview=525902542
- Advertisement -

A shocking video of a Flexkozijn B.V. employee snorting drugs inside a company vehicle has gone viral, prompting swift action from the window frame company based in Goor.

The footage, which surfaced on X and Reddit, shows the worker doing drugs in the driver’s seat of a company van.

The video quickly gained traction online, racking up more than 267,700 views on X alone.

Speculation spread rapidly, with some users suggesting the man in the clip was one of the company’s owners.

The company’s response

Despite the chatter online, Flexkozijn co-owner Steven Vrielink tells AD, “That is not the case.”

Leroy Elias, the other co-owner, confirms that the employee in question was immediately fired on Monday, September 1.

- Advertisement -

READ MORE | Losing your job in the Netherlands: what you should know (and the next steps)

They stressed that the incident took place after working hours, while the man was on his way home after dropping off a colleague. 👇

The owners claim the video damaged the company’s image.

“We are a small company with 25 people employed. We know all our people well and absolutely did not expect this. Certainly not from the employee in question,” says Elias.

The owners added that the online attention has resulted in dozens of calls from customers and others concerned about the company’s standards.

Despite the uproar, Flexkozijn pointed out that it has built a solid reputation over the past decade, with a 4.5-star rating on Google.

- Advertisement -

They also criticised the individual who uploaded the video, arguing that the decision to post it online has unnecessarily harmed the business.

The legal side

Employment lawyer Han Dunhof weighed in on the case, noting that the immediate dismissal was legally justified. The fact that the company’s logo and branding were clearly visible in the footage strengthened the employer’s position.

He says to AD, “As a customer of a window frame company, you don’t want drug-using mechanics in your home either.”

He added that the former employee could even be held liable for the reputational damage caused to Flexkozijn.

Want more juicy Dutch tidbits, quirky culture bites, and behind-the-scenes snippets? 🎉 Follow us on Instagram and TikTok — we’ve got plenty more where that came from. 👀🇳🇱💃

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #76: Say ‘I learn you’ when they want to teach you something
Next article
22 TikToks explaining why Dutch biking culture is wheely ahead of its time
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

This Dutch political party wants to build a whole island for 60,000 new houses

When it comes to tackling the Dutch housing crisis, D66’s (Democraten 66) Rob Jetten is clearly not thinking small. His...
Emanuela Occhipinti -

Latest posts

22 TikToks explaining why Dutch biking culture is wheely ahead of its time

Simone Jacobs - 0
No one can deny that there’s a strong relationship between Dutchies and their fietsen. Interesting, entertaining, and sometimes odd — TikTok users are proving...

Dutch Quirk #76: Say ‘I learn you’ when they want to teach you something

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Let’s set the scene: you’re complaining to your spouse about not getting the hang of a phrase in Dutch. They smile at you, and...

11 ways to live waste-free in the Netherlands

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 - 0
Living waste-free isn't just a trend for eccentric, tote-bag-wearing vegans. 🌱 It’s a practice that can improve the well-being of the planet and our...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar