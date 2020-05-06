Scientists around the world are working round the clock to develop better treatment methods for coronavirus.

Some good news is coming from two separate studies from the Netherlands and Israel, which are dealing with antibody trials, The Guardian reports.

Coronavirus neutralized in a lab setting

A team of Dutch scientists successfully managed to neutralize the coronavirus in a lab setting. Israel has also announced that a state-run research centre has achieved similar results through the development of an antibody that neutralizes the virus within the bodies of patients.

So far, the antibody trials have not been tested on people. While these trials are in their initial stages, if they work out well, they will provide treatment in order to stop the development of the virus in the body.

Berend Jan Bosch from Utrecht University stated to The Guardian that “Such a neutralising antibody has potential to alter the course of infection in the infected host, support virus clearance or protect an uninfected individual that is exposed to the virus.”

The study was developed on the basis of antibodies used to treat the SARS outbreak from 2002-2004. One of the antibodies used then has also proven to be promising in treating COVID-19.

Cautious optimism

The discovery has been welcomed by the scientific community, albeit with a dose of cautiousness. Clinical lecturer from Warwick Medical School, James Gill, considers it a game-changing discovery, yet warned not to declare victory yet.

He stated to The Guardian that “simply because we have found an antibody which neutralises a virus in a group of cells in a lab Petri dish doesn’t mean that we can expect the same response in patients, nor expect to see a positive change in a patient’s clinical condition.”

Nevertheless, scientists are moving fast to patent the new antibody and to secure its mass-production.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva