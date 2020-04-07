Yesterday, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care after suffering from severe symptoms of coronavirus. Well-wishers, including the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, took to Twitter to share some kind words.

55-year old Johnson, was admitted to St. Thomas’s Hospital in London after pervasive symptoms that did not decrease during his home isolation in London. As of now his situation has not significantly improved, NU.nl reports.

Yesterday evening, Mark Rutte tweeted, “on behalf of the Dutch cabinet, I wish @Boris Johnson and the British people strength during this time. I hope to speak to him soon in good health.”

On behalf of the Dutch cabinet, I wish @BorisJohnson, his family and the British people lots of strength during this difficult time. I hope to be able to speak to him soon in good health. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) April 6, 2020

We too, wish Johnson, the rest of the UK and other parts of the world all the best during this difficult time.

Feature Image: Andrew Parsons, BackBoris2012 Campaign Team/Flickr