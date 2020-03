All schools in the Netherlands will stay closed from tomorrow and on, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The cabinet has decided on this measure after consultation with several educational organizations.

The NOS is only mentioning the schools. RTL also states that all bars and restaurants and sport clubs will be closed.

This is just in and more details will follow at 5 pm at a press conference with ministers Slob and Bruins.

Feat image: Canva/DutchReview