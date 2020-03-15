Schools and daycare to be closed
Schools and childcare centers will remain closed until April 6. However, an exception is made for children of people in vital professions, medical staff and police officers for example.
Teachers and pedagogical staff who work in childcare and are not ill can simply go to work for the next three weeks. “We really need them,” said Slob. “To take care of the children of parents in vital professions, but also to supervise education for children who will now be stuck at home.”
Special attention will be given to graduate students. They will receive further information in the coming week with regard to their final exams.
In the next three weeks, research will also be conducted in North Brabant into contamination risks for young people. This information will also be used for decisions regarding the steps to be taken after April 6.
The measures previously announced for universities of applied sciences and universities will be extended until April 6 as well.
Bars, coffeeshops and 1,5 meter distance
All food and beverage outlets in the Netherlands will close today from 6 pm (now) and remain closed until 6 April. The same applies to sports clubs, saunas, sex clubs, and coffee shops. Yes, coffee shops too.
“We also ask all Dutch people to keep an appropriate distance from each other where possible, including when shopping for groceries. You can use a distance of about 1.5 meters as a guideline,” said Bruins.
https://twitter.com/Dutchreviewing/status/1239244530320388101
New and existing measures in effect till the 6th of April (at least)
In addition, existing measures previously introduced will be extended for a week. All corona measures in the Netherlands now apply until 6 April: so for the next three weeks.