Welcome to another historic day in the Netherlands, the Dutch cabinet has just announced another set of drastic measures in a press conference by Minister Slob (education) and Bruins (healthcare).

Schools and childcare centers will remain closed until April 6. However, an exception is made for children of people in vital professions, medical staff and police officers for example.

Teachers and pedagogical staff who work in childcare and are not ill can simply go to work for the next three weeks. “We really need them,” said Slob. “To take care of the children of parents in vital professions, but also to supervise education for children who will now be stuck at home.”

Special attention will be given to graduate students. They will receive further information in the coming week with regard to their final exams.

In the next three weeks, research will also be conducted in North Brabant into contamination risks for young people. This information will also be used for decisions regarding the steps to be taken after April 6.

The measures previously announced for universities of applied sciences and universities will be extended until April 6 as well.