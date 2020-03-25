As the Netherlands battles to contain the coronavirus epidemic sweeping the world, the country’s numbers continue to rise. In the past 24 hours, 852 patients have tested positive for the highly infectious disease. Meanwhile, 80 people have died.

This is according to the latest results from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). It brings the Dutch totals to 6412 infections and 356 deaths.

The Netherlands continues to operate a strict recommendation of self-isolation to reduce the spread and #FlattenTheCurve. (and obviously, #washyourhands)

What developments occurred today?

We did get some good news today. According to Jaap van Dissel, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Control (CIB) of RIVM, the growth of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands is declining.

What does this mean? Instead of patients infecting two or more other people, now they are infecting one or less. That means we could see a drop in daily infection rates soon.

Van Dissel toont een hoopgevende grafiek: het aantal corona-patiënten opgenomen in het ziekenhuis neemt al een paar dagen af. pic.twitter.com/UZ8P1ZFKQm — Marieke v/d Zilver (@mvdz_) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, we got confirmation that the Dutch patient zero has recovered to a point where he can go back to work — and we’re counting that as a win.

If you have children staying at home with you while you’re trying to get some work done, the news is less good: school closures may remain in place for six more weeks — or more. It all depends on a study RIVM is undertaking to find out how much children and youth contribute to infection rates.

What measures are currently in place?

The current measures implemented in the Netherlands include:

Ensuring a minimum distance 1.5 metres away from other people where possible, including supermarkets.

Encouraging people to work from home

Schools to remain closed, but free childcare provided at schools and childcare centres for children of key workers, such as healthcare professionals, emergency services, and public transport.

Teachers to arrange distance learning for other students who are at home.

People with a runny nose, cough, sore throat or fever told to self-quarantine. If symptoms worsen to include a fever above 38 degrees and difficulty breathing they can call a doctor for advice.

Those in vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and immune-compromised people, to avoid gatherings and public transport.

Restaurants closed until at least Monday, April 6. However, delivery and takeaway service are still available. (This is a great way to support local businesses.)

Coffee shops are open for takeaway only.

Sports clubs, gyms, saunas, sex clubs and coffee shops will also remain closed to Monday April 6 (inclusive).

All gatherings of more than 100 people have been cancelled. Public places like museums, concert venues, theatres, sports clubs and sports events have been closed or cancelled.

