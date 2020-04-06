The most recent coronavirus numbers are in. The RIVM reports 952 new cases, bringing the total to 18,803. Additionally, 260 new patients have been hospitalised, and there are 101 new deaths (14 less than yesterday). This brings the total mortality count to 1,867.

So far, it appears as if the growth has plateaued, in that the rise of cases and deaths is no longer exponential as it was in the beginning, although numbers may slightly vary here and there. This suggests that the government-imposed measures have some effect.

It should, however, be noted that these numbers may not illustrate the actual coronavirus numbers in the Netherlands, since not all people with symptoms are being tested, and not all deaths are reported.

The Netherlands increases its testing capacity

However, the Netherlands has increased its testing capacity from 4,000 to 17,500 beginning today. The new tests will primarily be used for healthcare workers, but also for other at-risk or vulnerable groups. GPs will now also be allowed to test people who are in vulnerable groups.

To cope with the new number of tests, National Institute for Public Health and the Environment has also increased the number of testing labs to 41, from the initial 15 testing sites, which would increase testing capacity as well. These changes will hopefully make the numbers more accurate.

Dutch ICUs are less busy than expected

The Netherlands has increased its ICU capacity to 2,400 in order to cope with the number of coronavirus patients that need urgent medical care. As of now, there are a total of 1385 patients in ICU care. This is an increase of 25 patients from yesterday.

The good news is that the influx of patients seems to be flattening because the numbers of patients remain the same as people who were sick before are now leaving the ICUs.

Borders with Germany might be closed

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Germany, equivalent to the RIVM, has classified the Netherlands as an “International Risk Area.” This classification means that there is a persistent transmission of the virus between people and that further spread of the novel coronavirus will likely have wide-reaching consequences. As a result, Germany may partially close its borders shared with its Dutch neighbour.

Also included in Germany’s list are the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Iran, Austria and France. And finally… Be sure to check out our guide on coronavirus for any questions/comments/concerns you might have about the virus in the Netherlands.

