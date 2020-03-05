Today, COVID-19 has registered a huge spike of cases in the Netherlands, jumping from 38 to 82 infected persons.

This has been confirmed by RIVM (Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment) and it also has been announced by the Health Minister of the Netherlands, Bruno Bruins.

Many infections at hospitals in the Netherlands

Many of the new cases are hospital staff that became infected after treating sick individuals who already had the coronavirus.

An employee at Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven became infected after treating a patient, and another hospital employee at Jeroen Bosch Hospital in Den Bosch also became infected under similar circumstances. Both of the employees are currently undergoing home quarantine.

corona infection doubled in the Netherlands. from 38 to 82 cases. are we losing control ?? #Coronvirus #COVID19NL #coronavirusNederland pic.twitter.com/jBilehHUNg — Dietsje 💬 (@DietsjeWah) March 5, 2020

You can read more about if the Netherlands is doing enough to contain the spread, as well as some reassurance about the coronavirus.

