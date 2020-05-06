Tonight we will hear exactly what the new measures for coronavirus will be, and which one of them will be shortened.

If you are in desperately in need of haircuts, there’s some good news on the horizon, reports NOS.

Contact professions to open again after May 11

Hairdressers, as well as nail salons, will open next Monday, May 11. However, they will only offer services based on appointments. The client also needs to not have any coronavirus-related health complaints.

Face masks will not be mandatory in hair salons, yet social distancing measures still need to be respected. This will probably mean in practice that not all chairs in a hair salon can be occupied.

Non-contact sports

From May 11, non-contact sports like golf and tennis will be allowed to be practised and played again. However, organized events are probably still out of the question.

Primary schools will also open again the coming Monday. Secondary schools, on the other hand, are scheduled to be reopened on June 2. Terraces will also open around this time, with a limit of 10 people allowed to sit together.

