In the Netherlands, the NRC reported today that half the patients suffering from COVID-19 in intensive care are under the age of 50, which means that the coronavirus does not just affect the elderly, and that younger people should also take precaution.

Thus far, studies have shown that those most likely to develop complications are over the age of 50, and that younger patients have less severe symptoms (which last 1-5 days and then ameliorate).

And although this has also been the case in the Netherlands, symptoms can quickly deteriorate and result in severe breathing problems and abnormalities even for those under 50.

In the Netherlands, people infected with the coronavirus are only hospitalised if they develop severe pneumonia and severe respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). These illnesses make it difficult for patients to absorb oxygen due to inflammation in the lungs. Such patients need to be on ventilation for approximately three weeks before recovering completely.

The NRC reports that half the patients in the ICU may be under 50 because the number infected with the virus are larger in that category.

However, it should still be noted that the elderly remain the most vulnerable group to the virus.

More information about COVID-19 in the Netherlands

For more information, be sure to check out our guide to coronavirus in the Netherlands to stay up-to-date with the most recent information.

