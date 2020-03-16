Throughout the world in the last couple of days, we’ve seen many absurd things when it comes to panic buying. Be it people fighting over toilet paper or just general hoarders who take more than they need, we’ve seen some crazy consumer habits lately.

On the 15th of March, the government announced new measures to contain the coronavirus, which included the closure of restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms and coffeeshops. It comes as no surprise that people then queued up in long lines to get some of that dank weed.

Long lines at the coffeeshop

At 5:30 PM on Sunday, when the Government announced the new measures, anyone walking around town would have seen a sight to remember. People took to the streets to get some weed. And in all honesty, considering that everything is closed and that it is not recommended to go out on the streets, we can’t blame anyone for wanting to chill out in the evening and get high with some friends and watch some tv shows.

The government announced that all shops including coffeeshop will be closed for the next three weeks and people were out on the street to get the last minute weed supply lmao Dutch priorities 😆 pic.twitter.com/mfTQwL9tVc — Kak Long (@SpongeBobCatz) March 15, 2020

The coffeeshops, alongside the rest of the closed venues, will only open again on the 6th of April, so we hope that whoever went to the coffeeshops stacked up real good on their stash, lest they need to go weed scavenging.

Coffeeshop (weed shop) closing in 20 minutes so people are queueing. #LockdownNL Better than queueing for a gun store. pic.twitter.com/M48f8Hd9It — Danny van Kooten (@dannyvankooten) March 15, 2020

NL Times reports that at coffeeshop Best Friends in Amsterdam-Oost, dozens of people lined up after the governmental announcement and that while the staff tried their best to serve people, not everyone managed to buy their supplies.

The situation with the coffeeshops has happened in many different cities around the country, from the Hague to Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Utrecht, Breda and Nijmegen.

The Dutch government just announced that all coffeeshops will be closed too in the fight against coronavirus. Here's a little line in front of one in Utrecht 🙃#coronavirusnetherlands #COVID19NLpic.twitter.com/MQoVoBamAY — DutchReview (@Dutchreviewing) March 15, 2020

Feature Image: DutchReview Reader/Supplied