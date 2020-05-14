If you were worried about losing money over cancelled flights, here’s some potential good news for you. KLM customers with flights cancelled in the near future will have the opportunity to get a refund.

The airline is responding to European Commission directive, RTL Nieuws reports. The European Commission has previously stated that customers with cancelled flights are allowed to request a refund. Countries that do not allow this as a choice can face infringement procedures.

Vouchers and dissatisfaction

Due to coronavirus and government-imposed measures to limit its spread, many (many) flights have been cancelled around the world.

Airlines compensate for these cancellations by issuing travel vouchers, which means that the money you’ve spent will not be refunded but will instead be available for you use when booking a future flight.

If the voucher has not been used fully in the span of 12 months, then it can be converted to cash.

New policy

Because customers weren’t exactly happy with this policy, KLM will now adjust it, enabling customers to have the choice between cash returns and travel vouchers.

More information is to come.

Solidarity with the airline industry

The airline industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. Schiphol airport’s plans to expand have now been tabled, and perhaps the airport will now focus on making air travel more sustainable.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is consequently asking for solidarity with the airline industry, by sticking to the voucher option instead of refunding. The EU commission, in addition to advising for refunds to be possible, is looking at ways for tourism to still exist this summer, so there still may be a possibility of taking a cheeky holiday.

But nonetheless, for obvious reasons refunds should still be permissible.

Feature image: Jyi1693/ Wikimedia Commons